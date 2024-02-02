Property: Victorian Morningside marvel promises forever family home
Set on a tranquil street just a stone’s throw from the popular area’s main thoroughfare, this beautiful home is filled with period features, and offers abundant potential for modernisation and extension to create a dream forever family home.
Its vestibule leads to a hallway, boasting ornate cornicing and staircase.
The principal bedroom sits to the front of the property, with a feature fireplace, bay window with shutters and an ensuite shower room.
A second double bedroom is found on the ground floor, next to a spacious dining/family room.
The kitchen is located to the rear of the property, and offers fitted cabinetry, built-in appliances, and French doors to a rear garden.
Upstairs, an elegant drawing room offers spectacular plasterwork and a lovely view, while two further double bedrooms both enjoy views over the west-facing rear garden.
A generous family bathroom completes the property’s interior, while outside its generous walled garden has a patio area, lawn and considered planting.
100 Braid Road, Edinburgh EH10 6AP. Offers over £675,000. Marketed by Neilsons via ESPC