Property: Victorian villa is a great family all-rounder

Woodsbank, 13 The Square, Penicuik

The carefully renovated five-bedroom family home is set on a quiet lane close to Penicuik town centre, making it a fantastic choice for commuters.

It offers plenty of space, with a generous lounge to the front with huge bay windows, plus a vibrant dining room that leads out to the garden.

The kitchen is bright and sleek, with modern blue cabinetry, integrated appliances, and a large breakfast bar, and has a pantry and separate utility.

Two of the five double bedrooms are on the ground floor, alongside a stylish WC.

Upstairs, the three other bedrooms include the luxurious principal, with dual-aspect windows and two walk-in wardrobes.

A lavish family bathroom offers an indulgent place to unwind, with a rolltop bath and walk-in shower.

The accommodation is completed by a home office enjoying tranquil garden views. With every room boasting immaculate interior design, combining contemporary touches with period details, the property is sure to inspire envy.

Externally, the home is enveloped by wraparound gardens, with a lawn, mature trees and a large south-facing terrace, making it all too easy to imagine yourself whiling away summer afternoons in this wonderful property.