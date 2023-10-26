News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Property: Zingy two-bed flat says it loud and stands out from the crowd

First-time buyers searching for a place full of personality will be drawn to this charming two-bedroom property in Edinburgh’s Meadowbank.
By Special Reports
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:08 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 13:45 BST
The exterior of the propertyThe exterior of the property
The exterior of the property

Located on a quiet street in the popular eastern area of the city, close to parks, shops, bars and restaurants, this top-floor flat offers not only a fantastic lifestyle, but an Instagrammable backdrop, with its dazzling and stylish décor ensuring it stands out from the crowd.

A bright hallway sets the tone with its punchy colour, and leads to an impressive sitting-dining room which offers both space and light in abundance thanks to large bay windows. It also has plentiful period attributes, with a feature fireplace, shutter detailing and cornicing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adjacent is a colourful, compact kitchen with Shaker-style cabinets painted Barbie pink, stylish metro tiling, quartz worksurfaces, and terrazzo-style flooring.

Most Popular
A riot of colour rocks the two-bedroomed property throughout, but the hue and cry is particularly strong in the sitting-dining room, thanks to brilliant light flooding in through its bright bay windowA riot of colour rocks the two-bedroomed property throughout, but the hue and cry is particularly strong in the sitting-dining room, thanks to brilliant light flooding in through its bright bay window
A riot of colour rocks the two-bedroomed property throughout, but the hue and cry is particularly strong in the sitting-dining room, thanks to brilliant light flooding in through its bright bay window

The flat offers two well-proportioned bedrooms – one double, one single – both finished with eye-catching hues and carefully considered designer details.

The property is completed by an exquisite four-piece bathroom, with walk-in shower and elegant claw-foot, roll-top bath, on-trend tiling, and enjoying twin windows for more natural light.

The new owners will also enjoy access to a shared rear garden, as well as all of Meadowbank’s many amenities just moments away.

28 (3F2) Marionville Road, Edinburgh, EH7 5TX. Offers over £220,000. Marketed by Ralph Sayer

Related topics:PropertyEdinburghInstagrammableBarbie