Property: Zingy two-bed flat says it loud and stands out from the crowd

First-time buyers searching for a place full of personality will be drawn to this charming two-bedroom property in Edinburgh’s Meadowbank.

The exterior of the property

Located on a quiet street in the popular eastern area of the city, close to parks, shops, bars and restaurants, this top-floor flat offers not only a fantastic lifestyle, but an Instagrammable backdrop, with its dazzling and stylish décor ensuring it stands out from the crowd.

A bright hallway sets the tone with its punchy colour, and leads to an impressive sitting-dining room which offers both space and light in abundance thanks to large bay windows. It also has plentiful period attributes, with a feature fireplace, shutter detailing and cornicing.

Adjacent is a colourful, compact kitchen with Shaker-style cabinets painted Barbie pink, stylish metro tiling, quartz worksurfaces, and terrazzo-style flooring.

A riot of colour rocks the two-bedroomed property throughout, but the hue and cry is particularly strong in the sitting-dining room, thanks to brilliant light flooding in through its bright bay window

The flat offers two well-proportioned bedrooms – one double, one single – both finished with eye-catching hues and carefully considered designer details.

The property is completed by an exquisite four-piece bathroom, with walk-in shower and elegant claw-foot, roll-top bath, on-trend tiling, and enjoying twin windows for more natural light.

The new owners will also enjoy access to a shared rear garden, as well as all of Meadowbank’s many amenities just moments away.