Property: Zingy two-bed flat says it loud and stands out from the crowd
Located on a quiet street in the popular eastern area of the city, close to parks, shops, bars and restaurants, this top-floor flat offers not only a fantastic lifestyle, but an Instagrammable backdrop, with its dazzling and stylish décor ensuring it stands out from the crowd.
A bright hallway sets the tone with its punchy colour, and leads to an impressive sitting-dining room which offers both space and light in abundance thanks to large bay windows. It also has plentiful period attributes, with a feature fireplace, shutter detailing and cornicing.
Adjacent is a colourful, compact kitchen with Shaker-style cabinets painted Barbie pink, stylish metro tiling, quartz worksurfaces, and terrazzo-style flooring.
The flat offers two well-proportioned bedrooms – one double, one single – both finished with eye-catching hues and carefully considered designer details.
The property is completed by an exquisite four-piece bathroom, with walk-in shower and elegant claw-foot, roll-top bath, on-trend tiling, and enjoying twin windows for more natural light.
The new owners will also enjoy access to a shared rear garden, as well as all of Meadowbank’s many amenities just moments away.
28 (3F2) Marionville Road, Edinburgh, EH7 5TX. Offers over £220,000. Marketed by Ralph Sayer