Priced at just over £1 million, this detached Duddingston villa could become a real dream family home, currently available for offers over £1,050,000.
The property at 31 Durham Road provides spacious and flexible family accommodation and benefits from gas central heating, double glazing and good storage facilities.
The garden has been attractively landscaped and features a lawn enclosed by a gravel path, as well as a summerhouse and two patio areas.
1. Family room
The family room, with feature fireplace with wood burning stove. Cornice and rose. Window to rear. Photo: Connell & Connell
2. Lounge
The bright and spacious Lounge with bay window to front. There is also a feature fireplace with wood burning stove. Picture rail. Cornice and rose. Photo: Connell & Connell
3. Garden
The property is set in extensive private garden grounds. The front garden is laid to lawn. The rear garden is fully enclosed and features a large patio with space for garden furniture. The garden has been attractively landscaped and features a lawn enclosed by a gravel path. There are very well stocked borders with a lovely array of established plants, shrubs and trees. The summer house is included in the sale together with the greenhouse and shed. A second patio provides space for further garden furniture and alfresco dining. Photo: Connell & Connell
4. Kitchen
The fully fitted Dining kitchen comes with an extensive range of fitted wall
and base units. Integrated gas hob, electric oven, microwave and
hood. Integrated fridge/freezer and dishwasher. Ample work
surfaces with sink with drainer and tiled splashback. Windows to rear overlook the garden, with a door providing access to the garden. Photo: Connell & Connell