31 Durham Road is a rarely available and magnificent five-bedroom detached Victorian villa set in extensive garden grounds and located in the popular and established residential area of Duddingston close to excellent local amenities and a short commute to the City Centre. A monoblock driveway provides off street parking and leads to a large single garage with workshop to the rear. 31 Durham Road is a rarely available and magnificent five-bedroom detached Victorian villa set in extensive garden grounds and located in the popular and established residential area of Duddingston close to excellent local amenities and a short commute to the City Centre. A monoblock driveway provides off street parking and leads to a large single garage with workshop to the rear.
Edinburgh for sale: £1 million detached Duddingston villa with summerhouse is a real dream family home

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 8th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

Priced at just over £1 million, this detached Duddingston villa could become a real dream family home, currently available for offers over £1,050,000.

The property at 31 Durham Road provides spacious and flexible family accommodation and benefits from gas central heating, double glazing and good storage facilities.

The garden has been attractively landscaped and features a lawn enclosed by a gravel path, as well as a summerhouse and two patio areas.

To view this property, call 0131 253 2131 or book an appointment online.

The family room, with feature fireplace with wood burning stove. Cornice and rose. Window to rear.

1. Family room

The family room, with feature fireplace with wood burning stove. Cornice and rose. Window to rear.

The bright and spacious Lounge with bay window to front. There is also a feature fireplace with wood burning stove. Picture rail. Cornice and rose.

2. Lounge

The bright and spacious Lounge with bay window to front. There is also a feature fireplace with wood burning stove. Picture rail. Cornice and rose.

The property is set in extensive private garden grounds. The front garden is laid to lawn. The rear garden is fully enclosed and features a large patio with space for garden furniture. The garden has been attractively landscaped and features a lawn enclosed by a gravel path. There are very well stocked borders with a lovely array of established plants, shrubs and trees. The summer house is included in the sale together with the greenhouse and shed. A second patio provides space for further garden furniture and alfresco dining.

3. Garden

The property is set in extensive private garden grounds. The front garden is laid to lawn. The rear garden is fully enclosed and features a large patio with space for garden furniture. The garden has been attractively landscaped and features a lawn enclosed by a gravel path. There are very well stocked borders with a lovely array of established plants, shrubs and trees. The summer house is included in the sale together with the greenhouse and shed. A second patio provides space for further garden furniture and alfresco dining.

The fully fitted Dining kitchen comes with an extensive range of fitted wall and base units. Integrated gas hob, electric oven, microwave and hood. Integrated fridge/freezer and dishwasher. Ample work surfaces with sink with drainer and tiled splashback. Windows to rear overlook the garden, with a door providing access to the garden.

4. Kitchen

The fully fitted Dining kitchen comes with an extensive range of fitted wall and base units. Integrated gas hob, electric oven, microwave and hood. Integrated fridge/freezer and dishwasher. Ample work surfaces with sink with drainer and tiled splashback. Windows to rear overlook the garden, with a door providing access to the garden.

