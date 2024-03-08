3 . Garden

The property is set in extensive private garden grounds. The front garden is laid to lawn. The rear garden is fully enclosed and features a large patio with space for garden furniture. The garden has been attractively landscaped and features a lawn enclosed by a gravel path. There are very well stocked borders with a lovely array of established plants, shrubs and trees. The summer house is included in the sale together with the greenhouse and shed. A second patio provides space for further garden furniture and alfresco dining. Photo: Connell & Connell