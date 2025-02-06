Welcome to 16/4 Donaldson Crescent, an architect-designed development centred around one of the most important landmark buildings in Edinburgh, the former hospital and Donaldson’s School built by William Playfair in the 1840s.

The apartment is carefully curated to an exceptional specification, with beautiful interior design and high-end fixtures and fittings. It offers refinement and sociable open-plan living, as well as a state-of-the-art kitchen, and three premium washrooms.

This luxurious city home further benefits from secure private parking, a private terrace, and shared use of the estate’s garden grounds, covering 16 acres.

In addition, it has a highly sought-after location in the Wester Coates conservation area, just a stroll from Edinburgh’s West End and the heart of the city centre.

The apartment is reached via a secure app-controlled video-phone entry system and a lift service.

For maximum comfort, the apartment has double-glazed windows and remote-controlled underfloor heating throughout, which can be zoned per room. The heating is via a communal heating system too, which means homeowners do not need to worry about boiler maintenance, as this is covered by factoring fees.

For viewings, call Gilson Gray on 0131 253 2993, or book an appointment online.

1 . Living area A sliding door reveals the open-plan reception room, which combines a living and dining area, with a kitchen and a study zone. This expansive space continues the hall’s neutral décor and wood floor, ensuring a bright and airy ambience along with the double-height ceiling and triple-aspect windows, which frame views of the iconic Donaldson’s building. | Gilson Gray Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Terrace Glazed doors slide open to extend the room outwards, doubling the space by flowing onto a private terrace for relaxing and dining in the sun – all whilst admiring one of the most spectacular views of William Playfair’s incredible architecture. In addition to the home’s private terrace, the development rests amongst 16 acres of private parkland that is exclusive for residents, providing wonderfully expansive lawns to stroll and explore and a blissful sense of seclusion – the perfect remedy to the hustle and bustle of the city. | Gilson Gray Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/ dining area Supplied by Kitchens International, the kitchen has a high-specification design which perfectly matches the neutral aesthetic, amplifying the sense of space. Neatly zoned to the rear of the room behind a large central island, it incorporates sleek handle-less cabinets and deluxe Silestone worktops. Under-cabinet lighting further brightens the space, whilst integrated appliances by Gaggenau and Siemens add to the ultra-modern streamlined look. There is also an instant hot water Quooker tap and a separate utility room providing a quiet space for laundry. | Gilson Gray Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . 16/4 Donaldson Crescent, Wester Coates Welcome to 16/4 Donaldson Crescent, an architect-designed development centred around one of the most important landmark buildings in Edinburgh: an A-listed Elizabethan-style former hospital by William Playfair. Furthermore, the development has a secure underground carpark, with the apartment enjoying an allocated parking space that comes complete with an electric vehicle charging point. Visitors’ parking is also available. | Gilson Gray Photo: ESPC Photo Sales