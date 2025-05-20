This is a unique opportunity to purchase this flat at 18 Hawthornbank Lane, on the market for the first time since 1998.

With appealing neutral decor, the interior is filled with light, and the home is enviably located within walking distance of the vibrant West End, Stockbridge, and Haymarket train station.

The property, which is presented in move-in condition, provides spacious accommodation including a feature spiral staircase, a large dual aspect sitting/ dining room, a private rear courtyard, and a fully fitted kitchen with great riverside views.

There is also an impressive master bedroom suite with the benefit of a private balcony, and two further double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and space for freestanding furniture.

The current homeowner, Andrew Scott, said: “It was my family home for many years and where I grew up, but it's now time to sell it on and I'm hoping it goes to a new owner who will enjoy the location and setting as much as my mum, sister and I did.

“There are very few properties like it. At this time of year you can hear otters in the evening and if you're lucky spot a heron or two.”

The flat also has a fourth bedroom/study located on the ground floor, electric central heating and double glazing, and a designated car parking space in the property’s communal garage.

For viewings, call Connell & Connell on 0131 253 2131 or book an appointment online.

1 . 18 Hawthornbank Lane, Edinburgh This flat at the enchanting property by the Water of Leith -white building with four balconies - is presented in move-in condition and provides spacious accommodation. | Connell & Connell Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . View from the balcony With the property overlooking the Water of Leith, this balcony from the principal bedroom offers great views of the river and Dean Village. | Connell & Connell Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Across the water The property faces Well Court, a red sandstone building with a clock tower, built in the 1880s, and this flat is ideally located just 10 minutes walk to Stockbridge or the West End. | Connell & Connell Photo: ESPC Photo Sales