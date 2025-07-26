This rarely available detached cottage is situated in the highly sought-after Morningside area within easy reach to local amenities, schools and is a short distance to the city centre.

There are excellent public transport links from 22 Canaan Lane to the city centre and the A1, and City Bypass is easily accessible. There is also lovely outdoor space available at Hermitage of Braid and Bruntsfield Links where you can enjoy peaceful walks.

The accommodation comprises: a welcoming hallway, bright living room/ dining room, separate, stylish kitchen, two generously proportioned double bedrooms and a shower room.

Externally there are well-maintained gardens to the front and rear of the property with a garden shed, and on-street permit parking is available in the area.

Open viewings take place Thursdays, 6pm - 8pm and Sundays, 2pm - 4pm. To book an appointment outside these times, call Deans on 0131 253 2707, or book online.

The property features double glazing and gas central heating.

The property's bright living room/ dining room, with French patio doors leading to the garden.

The garden also features this great summer house, ideal for relaxing or pottering around.