Nestled within a handsome stone tenement dating from circa 1750, this characterful one-bedroom flat occupies a prime position on the iconic Royal Mile—Edinburgh’s most famous and atmospheric street.
Just moments from St Giles’ Cathedral, the Castle, and the Scottish Parliament, this second-floor home at 233/1 High Street, Royal Mile, blends period charm with practical modern living.
Inside, you'll find a bright open-plan living space with kitchen and dining area, a generous double bedroom tucked quietly to the rear, a shower room, and a large internal store.
Traditional sash windows, high ceilings, and gas central heating all add to its appeal. Well-maintained and move-in ready, the property offers excellent potential as a buy-to-let investment, a central pied-à-terre, or a first-time city home.
With rich history on your doorstep and Waverley Station a short stroll away, this property is Edinburgh at its most iconic.
For viewings, call Ralph Sayer on 0131 253 2994 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.