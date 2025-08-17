Rarely available one-bedroom Edinburgh city second-floor pad in city's historic heart at the Royal Mile

This rarely available one-bedroom second-floor flat in Edinburgh’s historic heart is currently on the market for offers over £235,000.

Nestled within a handsome stone tenement dating from circa 1750, this characterful one-bedroom flat occupies a prime position on the iconic Royal Mile—Edinburgh’s most famous and atmospheric street.

Just moments from St Giles’ Cathedral, the Castle, and the Scottish Parliament, this second-floor home at 233/1 High Street, Royal Mile, blends period charm with practical modern living.

Inside, you'll find a bright open-plan living space with kitchen and dining area, a generous double bedroom tucked quietly to the rear, a shower room, and a large internal store.

Traditional sash windows, high ceilings, and gas central heating all add to its appeal. Well-maintained and move-in ready, the property offers excellent potential as a buy-to-let investment, a central pied-à-terre, or a first-time city home.

With rich history on your doorstep and Waverley Station a short stroll away, this property is Edinburgh at its most iconic.

For viewings, call Ralph Sayer on 0131 253 2994 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.

