Nestled within a handsome stone tenement dating from circa 1750, this characterful one-bedroom flat occupies a prime position on the iconic Royal Mile—Edinburgh’s most famous and atmospheric street.

Just moments from St Giles’ Cathedral, the Castle, and the Scottish Parliament, this second-floor home at 233/1 High Street, Royal Mile, blends period charm with practical modern living.

Inside, you'll find a bright open-plan living space with kitchen and dining area, a generous double bedroom tucked quietly to the rear, a shower room, and a large internal store.

Traditional sash windows, high ceilings, and gas central heating all add to its appeal. Well-maintained and move-in ready, the property offers excellent potential as a buy-to-let investment, a central pied-à-terre, or a first-time city home.

With rich history on your doorstep and Waverley Station a short stroll away, this property is Edinburgh at its most iconic.

For viewings, call Ralph Sayer on 0131 253 2994 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.

Kitchen The kitchen has good space for dining, and is open plan with the flat's living room.

Living room Traditional sash windows, high ceilings, and gas central heating all add to its appeal.

Shower room The modern shower room. The property also has secure entry and a well-kept communal stair.

233/1 High Street, Royal Mile The close entry to the rarely available one bedroom city pad in Edinburgh's historic Old Town.