Rarely available £1.25m 5-storey Georgian townhouse in prestigious city location is the ultimate fixer upper

The house for sale creates an exceptional and rare opportunity to acquire a Georgian townhouse in its entirety. Formerly used as consulting rooms with residential flats on the upper floors and now requiring modernisation throughout, the A-Listed property could either be restored to its former glory as a single home or converted into several apartments, depending on planning consent.

Arranged over lower ground, ground, first, second and third floors, the accommodation extends to well over 5,000 square feet while its tall windows and orientation mean the house is full of natural light. The views to the northeast over the Dean Valley and as far as the Firth of Forth and Fife to the north are quite spectacular, no more so than from the top floor, which has been somewhat modernised in the relatively recent past, incorporating a striking and highly unusual glazed room with a balcony, from where the views are simply breathtaking.

To the rear of the property there is a stunning landscaped garden and beyond are the private Dean Bank Gardens, for which the occupiers of Randolph Cliff can acquire a key. There is a nearby garage which is available separately.

Ben Fox from Savills, who are marketing the property, said: “This is truly an incredible chance for a buyer to develop a whole period house in the centre of the city from scratch – undivided Georgian townhouses are like hen’s teeth in the New Town, and this one enjoys some of the very best views I have ever seen in Edinburgh.”

The property is on the market with Savills for offers over £1,250,000, and more details can be found HERE.

