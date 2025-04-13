The one-bedroom ground floor flat at 5/1 Sciennes House Place has been completely renovated to the highest of standards.

The property forms part of Sciennes Hill House which was built in 1741 as a substantial three-storey townhouse and was best known as the home of philosopher Adam Fergusson. It was here that Fergusson held one of his literary dinners that provided the only occasion in which poet Robert Burns met the young Walter Scott.

The house was partially demolished in the late 1800's and it is the back of the original house that can now be seen from the street, whilst the altered front remains visible in the charming rear courtyard.

The extensive renovation of the flat started by stripping the property back to the original walls, some of which have been retained as features, upgrading the original sash and case windows, new flooring, electrics, plumbing and a new electric combi heating system was installed. The common stair doors have been newly painted and a secure entry system installed.

The main focal point of the flat is the striking lounge / kitchen with exposed stone walls, engineered Oak wood flooring with lighting feature, glass shelved alcove and a striking original black marble fireplace with electric stove fire.

For viewings, call Aberdein Considine on 0131 253 2723 or book an appointment online.

