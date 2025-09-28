1 . 54 Barnton Park View

The low-maintenance forecourt provides a hardwearing, durable space for vehicles on the driveway, ensuring a tidy and impressive entrance to the home all year round, with a handy double garage also. Decorated in beautiful shrubbery with small trees generating the upmost privacy. The interior features a double front door leading to the entrance hall, which provides access to all rooms on the ground floor and a corner staircase which leads to the first floor. | Liddle & Anderson Photo: ESPC