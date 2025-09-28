A fantastic opportunity has arisen to purchase this truly stunning detached property at 54 Barnton Park View, enjoying open views towards the golf course, extensive private gardens, mono blocked driveway and double integral garage situated within the heart of Barnton, close to excellent amenities, transport links and schooling.
The property is newly decorated throughout and is presented to the market in move-in condition. The interior features a double front door leading to the entrance hall, which provides access to all rooms on the ground floor and a corner staircase which leads to the first floor.
Moving outside, the home has a large back garden with a sun room to enjoy the Edinburgh sunshine when it makes a rare appearance.
1. 54 Barnton Park View
The low-maintenance forecourt provides a hardwearing, durable space for vehicles on the driveway, ensuring a tidy and impressive entrance to the home all year round, with a handy double garage also. Decorated in beautiful shrubbery with small trees generating the upmost privacy.
2. Sitting room
The family sitting room has access and views out to the private fully laid to lawn garden. It is decorated in neutral tones throughout and generates a warmth and comfort sensation. At its heart is a modern gas fire and surround. The room benefits from large windows and doors allowing natural light to flow through. | Liddle & Anderson Photo: ESPC
3. Dining room
There is access to the main dining room from the sitting room, creating a seamless and inclusive flow for large gatherings. The dining room can also be accessed via the hallway. | Liddle & Anderson Photo: ESPC
4. Garden
The mono blocking continues on the pathways wrapping around both sides of the property leading to the patio area at the rear. The rear garden then continues as green lawn and leads you out to the property’s sun room. | Liddle & Anderson Photo: ESPC