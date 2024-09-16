Robertson Homes Completes Trio of Site Acquisitions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Housebuilder Robertson Homes has completed the acquisition of a new 2.9 acre development site at Shawfair in Dalkeith, its third new site purchase in the east of Scotland in the past two months.

Robertson will start construction of 23 new four, five and six-bed homes at Shawfair, to the south east of Edinburgh this month as part of the Shawfair masterplan designed to bring country-style living within easy reach of Edinburgh city centre. Shawfair is a new community which will feature cafes, bars, galleries, sports facilities, parkland and a swimming pool. Work is already underway on a new and upgraded nursery and primary and secondary schools.

The Shawfair deal follows hot on the heels of other land acquisitions at Almondell in West Lothian and Bo’Ness in Falkirk.

Robertson Homes will build 66 new homes on a seven acre site off Nethershiel Road, Almondell in East Calder, close to its recently completed Calderwood development.

At Meadowside in Bo’ness, Robertson is now underway constructing 127 four, five and six-bed homes on a 30 acre site off Crawfield Road.

The combined gross development value (GDV) of the three new sites is nearly £123million with Robertson Homes pledging community contributions of more than £2.25m towards education, healthcare and infrastructure through the development agreements for Almondell and Bo’Ness with further community contributions in Shawfair.

Michael Izzi, Robertson Homes’ land director Scotland, said: “This trio of acquisitions highlights Robertson’s ongoing appetite for investment into the eastern region of Scotland’s central belt and reflects both the strong customer demand for our high specification homes and our flexible and proactive approach to land acquisitions, supported by the versatility of our independent ownership.

“We are firmly focussed on creating legacy developments which landowners and local communities can be proud of for generations to come and with a number of award-winning developments and house designs already in this region, it is particularly pleasing to add further to our portfolio.

“At Almondell, we will build on the success of our Calderwood development in continuing to deliver a new masterplan village community centred on nature and wildlife and Bo’ness is a beautiful town which also supports commuting into the major Scottish cities and will appeal to families wanting to maximise space and value for money.

“We are also very excited to play our part in the creation of Shawfair and this site, along with our recently launched St Margarets development in Rosslynlee, offers excellent choice for those looking to live to the south of Edinburgh.”

The first properties for sale at Meadowside and Almondell are expected to be released in the coming weeks with the sales launch at Shawfair expected in winter 2024.