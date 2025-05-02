Scenic family homes come to market amid ‘phenomenal’ interest

Riverside Road and Primrose Drive mark an important phase in the transformation at Craigiehall Meadows, where the once abandoned home of the British army, is fast becoming a flourishing community.

Launching on May 3, the development will welcome viewings by appointment, offering buyers a first look at the new, spacious, family-focused homes on offer in one of the capital’s most desirable settings.

Tzana Webster, Head of Estate Agency at Ralph Sayer, said: “The appetite for Craigiehall Meadows has been nothing short of phenomenal, and we’re thrilled that Hillside is now almost completely sold out, just months after launch.

“We’ve seen demand from a broad range of buyers, but at its heart, the demand comes down to this just being an exceptional place to live, with high-quality homes set in a beautiful setting surrounded by nature.

“In this next phase, we’re offering exactly what many families are searching for, spacious homes at a highly competitive price.

“Riverside Road and Primrose Drive represent the next step up, larger homes with room to grow, and we fully expect interest to soar as buyers see what’s coming next.”

The launch follows the runaway success of Hillside Road, where 26 semi-detached homes were snapped up at an astonishing rate, with just a small number remaining available.

Riverside Road will feature 27 detached homes, comprising 21 four-bedroom and 6 five-bedroom properties.

Buyers can choose from a range of distinctive styles: Holly, Hazel, Oak, and Yew for the four-bedroom homes, and Pine and Alder for the five-bedroom homes, with prices ranging from £550,000 to £600,000.

Every home has been thoughtfully designed to provide generous space with beautiful, landscaped gardens, quality finishes and modern, energy-efficient features that cater to the needs of growing families.

A short walk away, Primrose Drive will feature eight substantial five-bedroom homes, each of the same luxurious Willow style with prices ranging from £565,000 to £575,000.

These expansive properties will include garages, spacious kitchens and generous living areas and bedrooms all set along a quiet, tree-lined avenue designed to offer privacy and space.

Tzana added: “The show homes give buyers their first chance to truly visualise what life at Riverside Road and Primrose Drive could be like.

“These homes have been meticulously planned with modern family lifestyles in mind. From the modern finishes to spacious gardens, every detail has been considered, and we expect viewing slots to fill very quickly.”

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost a year since work started on site. The transformation has been nothing short of incredible.

“Hillside is now bustling with new residents and it’s already feeling like a proper community. Seeing families move in, kids playing outside, and people walking their dogs through what was once a closed-off site, it’s a brilliant turnaround.

“There’s a real buzz around the place now and it’s fantastic to see the area thriving again.”

Set against a backdrop of mature woodlands and tracing the banks of the River Almond, Craigiehall Meadows enjoys a rare combination of tranquillity and connectivity.

Just minutes from Cammo, Cramond and Dalmeny, it offers families the chance to enjoy a semi-rural lifestyle while remaining well-linked to the capital.

Once the site of the Scottish Army Headquarters, Craigiehall has played a significant role in modern history.

First established in 1939 to house military families, it was instrumental in operations following the German surrender in Norway in 1945 and remained an active base for regiments including The Black Watch until its closure in 2019.

During a recent visit, local MSP and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton praised the transformation, saying: “What I love about the Craigiehall Meadows development is that they are lovingly restoring 1960s housing to the highest specification possible, so that they'll have a new lease of life where families will enjoy them for decades to come.”

Viewings are strictly by appointment and now open for the Riverside Road and Primrose Drive show home, with appointments available on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 May.

Those interested are encouraged to contact Ralph Sayer on 0131 225 5567 or [email protected] to secure a slot, early booking is strongly advised to avoid disappointment.