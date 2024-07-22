Scores of army HQ properties to be transformed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nearly 80 former army HQ homes in one of Edinburgh's most sought-after areas are set to be refurbished.

The houses, once home to military families, will now be renovated into quality starter homes and family residences, nestled within the scenic surroundings of the northwest fringe of Edinburgh.

Renamed Craigiehall Meadows, the enclave is set in a prime semi-rural location, adjacent to desirable areas such as Cammo, Cramond and Dalmeny and nestled against the River Almond where salmon fishing permits are readily available.

Tzana Webster, head of estate agency at Ralph Sayer, said: “Craigiehall Meadows will be a significant addition to Edinburgh’s residential offerings, bringing beautifully refurbished homes to market with high spec finishings that anyone would dream to have in their home.

Craigiehall Meadows will see 78 homes refurbished

“We’re incredibly fortunate to be able to be working at such a historic site and upon completion this will be an incredible location to live in.

“Work is due to start in the coming months and homes will be available to the market during the refurbishment process.

The 78 homes on offer will feature a mix of detached, semi-detached, and terraced, each designed to offer convivial living areas and high-quality finishes.

Within the development, Hillside Road promises to offer great value refurbished starter homes as a blank canvas, perfect for first-time buyers and buy-to-rent owners to make their mark, while the Riverside and Primrose areas will offer large family homes with spacious gardens and high-quality finishes.

Tzana added: “Our hope for Craigiehall Meadows is to create a welcoming community for all stages of life.

“Whether you’re a first-time buyer, growing your family, or seeking a smaller, more manageable space, Craigiehall Meadows will offer something for everyone.

“This is an incredibly exciting project to be a part of and by the time the refurbishment phase is over, and we are starting to bring homes to market, this will be a site re-imagined and transformed.”

Originally requisitioned by the Armed Forces in 1939, Craigiehall has a rich history, including the negotiation and signing of the surrender of German forces in Norway in 1945.

The Ministry of Defence acquired the site in 1951, and it became the Headquarters for the Army in Scotland, marking its significance in military history.

Major developments in 1955 saw the establishment of permanent buildings at Craigiehall, replacing the temporary structures from World War II.

The former Army headquarters, Craigiehall Camp, operated from 1955 until 2014 and housed notable regiments, including The Black Watch, and became the HQ of the 2nd Infantry Division in 2000.

The base was announced for closure in 2011 as part of the Defence Basing Review, with the Army HQ in Scotland merging with the 51st Brigade at Forthside Barracks in Stirling.

Craigiehall Meadows will offer residents a unique combination of historical charm and modern convenience, set within a picturesque environment.

Those interested in the development can register their interest here - https://www.craigiehall-meadows.co.uk/