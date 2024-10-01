Secluded Scotish home with flexible business potential in Lanarkshire launched to market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A smallholding currently run as a home, a hardwood timber business and school of carpentry has just been launched to market. The buildings provide flexible commercial prospects for the new owner, presenting an opportunity to live in a stunning location with a business on your doorstep.

Secluded but not isolated, Girdwoodend in South Lanarkshire is a well-positioned lifestyle property with varied commercial potential. There is a stunning four bedroom farmhouse, extensive commercial outbuildings, a studio, and over 10 acres of garden, woodland and pond to enjoy.

William Dalrymple, Senior Associate at Davidson & Robertson said “This is an exciting opportunity for someone looking for a secluded Scottish home with business potential. Maintained to a high standard, with over 10 acres of garden and woodland, and within easy commute to Edinburgh, the property will appeal to a wide range of buyers.”

William Dalrymple, Senior Associate at Davidson & Robertson said "This is an exciting opportunity for someone looking for a secluded Scottish home with business potential. Maintained to a high standard, with over 10 acres of garden and woodland, and within easy commute to Edinburgh, the property will appeal to a wide range of buyers."

The traditional four bedroomed stone farmhouse has been extensively renovated to an exacting high standard and includes a sympathetically added extension. The modern interior combines with traditional features and is fully glazed throughout.

Underfloor heating runs throughout the ground floor which has an open plan kitchen and dining area with separate utility and a laundry room. The living room is off the dining area and there is a downstairs bedroom and bathroom. Upstairs are three equal sized bedrooms with potential to add in a further staircase.

Stepping out from the kitchen onto the patio offers an excellent area for entertaining, with the garden mainly lawn with raised beds and a summer house strategically located to capture the evening sunshine.

The woodland and pond forming a wetland habitat, creates a relaxing sense of seclusion, with a network of paths creating wonderful walks around the property.

In terms of commercial opportunity – there are extensive buildings - some close to the house, and another, an additional 720m2 commercial building that can be accessed by a track off the main drive, giving the house more privacy.

Aerial shot of Girdwoodend smallholding and woods

The Biomass shed is timber framed and houses the 2 biomass boilers, one a log burner, the other one pellet. These provide heating and hot water for the house and workshops. It adjoins the workshop.

The workshop is a traditional stone-built building, which was formerly a dairy, a byre and a bothy under a pitched corrugated roof. It has been internally clad and insulated in areas and is currently used as a workshop and teaching area for carpentry classes. It is equipped with a heated kitchenette and WC and has a small lean-to addition for storage.

Close to the workshop is a stone-built barn, now converted into a studio space and party room. The rear lean-to extension provides extra storage.

Two adjoining pitch roof sheds combine and are currently used as a shop. One is a traditional stone building, the other, a modern timber framed and clad building was engineered to take the weight of a forklift.

Offering flexible commercial opportunities, and accessed by a track off the main drive, is the large modern twin-span steel portal framed building measuring 24m x 30m. One span has a concrete base, the other, an earth floor for general purpose storage. The building has a 3 phase electricity supply and both sides have roller screen doors on the front. The building benefits from ample space for an artic lorry to turn and outside storage.

The new owners of Girdwoodend will benefit from a very well maintained property with a lovely home and very flexible business potential.

Girdwoodend is accessed by a private driveway that also benefits from a secure lockable gate. It feels off the beaten track but is just 4 miles from Carnwath, 10 miles from Lanark, 25 miles from Edinburgh and 30 miles from Glasgow.

For more information on the sale of Girdwoodend, contact the D&R sales team on 0131 449 6212.