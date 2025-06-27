Glendevon Lodge in Winchburgh is tucked away at the end of a picturesque tree-lined driveway. This wonderfully spacious, single-level detached home enjoys a peaceful rural setting surrounded by nature and open green views.

A gated entrance opens to reveal an impressive plot with generous parking, beautifully tended gardens, and a true sense of seclusion.

Step inside and you’re welcomed into a bright entrance hallway that sets the tone for the well-planned layout. From here, a striking stone arch leads directly into the main living room, a fantastic space for relaxing or entertaining, with plenty of room for both seating and dining. This room then connects seamlessly to the kitchen, which is fitted with a range of cabinetry and offers ample surface space.

The home offers a total of six bedrooms, thoughtfully arranged to suit growing families, multi-generational living, or those seeking flexible work-from-home space.

Externally, the property continues to impress. Neatly kept lawns wrap around the home, offering plenty of space for play, planting or simply enjoying the outdoors. A charming timber-framed pergola creates the perfect shaded spot for outdoor dining, with views over the expansive garden and beyond to the surrounding countryside.

In addition, the property boasts a fantastic garden room, with a bar, games room, and lounge area with stove; as well as stables, currently used as a workshop and gym space, all of which add to the versatility and lifestyle on offer here.

For viewings, call McEwan Fraser Legal on 0131 253 2263, or book an appointment online.

1 . Glendevon Lodge Glendevon Lodge is a wonderfully spacious, single-level detached home that enjoys a peaceful rural setting surrounded by nature and open green views. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living room A striking stone arch leads directly into the main living room, a fantastic space for relaxing or entertaining, with plenty of room for both seating and dining. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Garden Neatly kept lawns wrap around the home, offering plenty of space for play, planting or simply enjoying the outdoors. A charming timber-framed pergola creates the perfect shaded spot for outdoor dining, with views over the expansive garden and beyond to the surrounding countryside. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC Photo Sales