The major exhibition gets underway in Glasgow on Thursday with 50,000 people expected to flock to the four-day event.

It’s the first time London-based Samlingen will be represented at the show and the firm is delighted to mark the occasion by showcasing its luxury, eco-friendly unit which offers an alternative accommodation solution for homeowners.

The Hydda unit was designed by Samlingen founder and creative director James Walsh to help meet the rising demand for five-star staycations in the wake of the pandemic, with highlights including all-timber frames with high thermal efficiency thanks to rockwool insulation, state-of-the-art LED lighting, and the option as an off-grid solution with the units able to hold water and waste tanks underneath the kitchen and bedroom floors.

How the Swedish-designed pod/lodge will look on a site

With solar panels, a 100 per cent off grid solution can be integrated into the design.

There is an integral sofa bed, kitchen, bathroom and dining table which can all be designed to suit individuals’ preferences, easily turning a day-time living-room space into a cosy bedtime area.

Mr Walsh believes the innovative folding technology, which helps transform the internal space, combined with the luxury Scandinavian design, will prove a game-changer in the glamping sector.

“I’m really looking forward to Glasgow,” he said. “These units are our most innovative design to date and are built to a superior standard than traditional glamping pods. It’s great to bring luxury design down to this level of glamping so it will be more accessible for a lot of people.

The Hydda lodge has all the comforts of a modern home-from-home

“The units are ideal for teenagers, for example, who maybe want their own space at home, or for providing additional overflow accommodation for house visitors.

“There are a lot of one-off products that cater for the high-end market but nobody is trying to make this accessible to the general public. I’m delighted to say that a luxury hotel-standard modular construction experience is now available in the UK in scale for the first time.”

Samlingen is based in London and Stockton-on-Tees and is part of Studio Anyo, which merged with Create Architecture in 2021 to form a multi-discipline practice encompassing interior design, modular construction and bespoke building products.

Stylish and comfortable: The sleeping area inside the Hydda lodge