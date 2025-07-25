This property at 20 Milton Road East is a wonderfully spacious and characterful six-bedroom detached home in the heart of Brunstane, one of Edinburgh’s most established and family-friendly areas.
1. 20 Milton Road East
Set back from the road and full of period charm, this substantial property offers a rare blend of traditional features and flexible living space, making it perfect for growing families. Outside, there’s off-street parking with a gated driveway and a garage. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
2. Lounge
The front lounge is warm and inviting, with a bay window and feature fireplace that make it an ideal place to relax. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
3. Dining room
Next door, the formal dining room is perfect for hosting family meals or entertaining friends, with plenty of room and a lovely outlook. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
4. Garden
The lawned garden at the back is fully enclosed and ideal for kids, pets, or summer barbecues. There are also two workshops with power, one situated to the side of the property and the other at the bottom of the garden. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
