Spacious six-bedroom detached Edinburgh family home in Brunstane with two powered garden workshops

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 25th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

This spacious six-bedroom detached Edinburgh family home, with two handy powered garden workshops, is currently available for offers over £850,000.

This property at 20 Milton Road East is a wonderfully spacious and characterful six-bedroom detached home in the heart of Brunstane, one of Edinburgh’s most established and family-friendly areas.

Set back from the road and full of period charm, this substantial property offers a rare blend of traditional features and flexible living space, making it perfect for growing families.

Outside, there’s off-street parking with a gated driveway and a garage, while the lawned garden at the back is fully enclosed and ideal for kids, pets, or summer barbecues.

For viewings, call Coulters 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.

1. 20 Milton Road East

The front lounge is warm and inviting, with a bay window and feature fireplace that make it an ideal place to relax.

2. Lounge

Next door, the formal dining room is perfect for hosting family meals or entertaining friends, with plenty of room and a lovely outlook.

3. Dining room

The lawned garden at the back is fully enclosed and ideal for kids, pets, or summer barbecues. There are also two workshops with power, one situated to the side of the property and the other at the bottom of the garden.

4. Garden

