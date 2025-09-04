Six-bedroom Edinburgh home with stunning garden room in desirable Newington area is yours for just under £1m

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 4th Sep 2025, 10:56 BST

This six-bedroom Edinburgh home, complete with a stunning garden room, is yours for just under £1 million.

This most impressive B-listed three-storey period house at 41 Minto Street, which enjoys a vibrant central location in the capital's desirable Newington area, is currently available for offers over £920,000.

The property is well-presented throughout, boasts a magnificent private garden to the rear and offers generously proportioned and highly flexible family living, close to the city centre and a superb variety of amenities and iconic green spaces.

The spectacular glass box garden room which offers an idyllic relaxing and entertaining space particularly in the warmer months.

1. Garden room

The spectacular glass box garden room which offers an idyllic relaxing and entertaining space particularly in the warmer months.

The lower level family dining kitchen which acts as a wonderful hub of the house and has been fitted with a variety of modern base and wall mounted units, complete with granite worktops, twin sinks, fixed shelving and a selection of high quality built-in appliances.

2. Dining kitchen

The lower level family dining kitchen which acts as a wonderful hub of the house and has been fitted with a variety of modern base and wall mounted units, complete with granite worktops, twin sinks, fixed shelving and a selection of high quality built-in appliances.

The elegant front facing reception room with intricate cornice work, twin windows and focal fireplace with wood burner.

3. Reception room

The elegant front facing reception room with intricate cornice work, twin windows and focal fireplace with wood burner.

This most impressive B-listed three-storey period house, which enjoys a vibrant central location in the capital's desirable Newington area, also enjoys on-street permit parking nearby.

4. 41 Minto Street

This most impressive B-listed three-storey period house, which enjoys a vibrant central location in the capital's desirable Newington area, also enjoys on-street permit parking nearby.

