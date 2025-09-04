This most impressive B-listed three-storey period house at 41 Minto Street, which enjoys a vibrant central location in the capital's desirable Newington area, is currently available for offers over £920,000.
The property is well-presented throughout, boasts a magnificent private garden to the rear and offers generously proportioned and highly flexible family living, close to the city centre and a superb variety of amenities and iconic green spaces.
1. Garden room
The spectacular glass box garden room which offers an idyllic relaxing and entertaining space particularly in the warmer months. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
2. Dining kitchen
The lower level family dining kitchen which acts as a wonderful hub of the house and has been fitted with a variety of modern base and wall mounted units, complete with granite worktops, twin sinks, fixed shelving and a selection of high quality built-in appliances. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
3. Reception room
The elegant front facing reception room with intricate cornice work, twin windows and focal fireplace with wood burner. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
4. 41 Minto Street
