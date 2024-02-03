This six-bedroom renovation project in Bruntsfield presents a rare opportunity to create a stunning family home in a sought-after neighbourhood. Currently up for sale at offers over £790,000, 25 Hartington Place is an impressive six-bedroom Victorian terraced property quietly positioned in the highly sought-after area of Bruntsfield. The traditional accommodation offers great flexibility, spans four spacious floors and boasts its own main door, ample storage and exceptional living areas.