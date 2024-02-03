News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Six-bedroom renovation project in Bruntsfield to create a stunning family home

Edinburgh property is the perfect fixer-upper

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

This six-bedroom renovation project in Bruntsfield presents a rare opportunity to create a stunning family home in a sought-after neighbourhood. Currently up for sale at offers over £790,000, 25 Hartington Place is an impressive six-bedroom Victorian terraced property quietly positioned in the highly sought-after area of Bruntsfield. The traditional accommodation offers great flexibility, spans four spacious floors and boasts its own main door, ample storage and exceptional living areas.

To view this property, call 0131 556 0159 or book an appointment online.

This six-bedroom terraced property with traditional, flexible accommodation over four floors in Bruntsfield, is set in a vibrant location with fashionable restaurants, high-quality boutiques, scenic green spaces, and well-regarded schooling.

1. 25 Hartington Place, Edinburgh

25 Hartington Place, Edinburgh

The generously proportioned living room with beautiful electric fireplace, walk-in storage cupboard, Edinburgh press cupboard, and large bay window allowing natural light to flood the room.

2. ESPC

The generously proportioned living room with beautiful electric fireplace, walk-in storage cupboard, Edinburgh press cupboard, and large bay window allowing natural light to flood the room.

Outside, the property benefits from an easily maintained front garden and a private rear garden which is a great space to catch the afternoon sun.

3. Garden

Outside, the property benefits from an easily maintained front garden and a private rear garden which is a great space to catch the afternoon sun.

The largest bedroom om the first floor could also be used as a second lounge.

4. First floor lounge

The largest bedroom om the first floor could also be used as a second lounge.

