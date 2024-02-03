This six-bedroom renovation project in Bruntsfield presents a rare opportunity to create a stunning family home in a sought-after neighbourhood. Currently up for sale at offers over £790,000, 25 Hartington Place is an impressive six-bedroom Victorian terraced property quietly positioned in the highly sought-after area of Bruntsfield. The traditional accommodation offers great flexibility, spans four spacious floors and boasts its own main door, ample storage and exceptional living areas.
1. 25 Hartington Place, Edinburgh
This six-bedroom terraced property with traditional, flexible accommodation over four floors in Bruntsfield, is set in a vibrant location with fashionable restaurants, high-quality boutiques, scenic green spaces, and well-regarded schooling. It is a rare opportunity for a fantastic family home. Photo: ESPC
2. ESPC
The generously proportioned living room with beautiful electric fireplace, walk-in storage cupboard, Edinburgh press cupboard, and large bay window allowing natural light to flood the room. Photo: ESPC
3. Garden
Outside, the property benefits from an easily maintained front garden and a private rear garden which is a great space to catch the afternoon sun. Photo: ESPC
4. First floor lounge
The largest bedroom om the first floor could also be used as a second lounge. Photo: ESPC