Six-bedroom townhouse in Edinburgh's New Town available for offers over £1.1 million

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025

This six-bedroom townhouse over four floors in Edinburgh’s New Town is currently available for over £1.1 million.

The property at 10 East Claremont Street is a rarely available B-listed townhouse extending to approximately 3384 sq ft, offering a superb family home with versatile accommodation.

Built in the late 1800's this handsome stone-built property retains superb original features, including intricate cornicing and dumbwaiter vertical lift system, and boasts a beautiful fully enclosed walled garden to the rear.

While, the basement level offers the opportunity for a new owner to create a space that suits their requirements.

For viewings, call Lindsays on 0131 253 2327 or book an appointment online.

The property boasts a beautiful fully enclosed walled garden to the rear, with patio areas and a small fountain.

On the ground floor is a twin windowed living room with decorative cornicing offering a lovely space to entertain.

On the first floor is the elegant drawing room which has a feature marble fireplace and two windows to the front enjoying a lovely open outlook.

To the front of the property is a low maintenance garden with hedge providing privacy.

