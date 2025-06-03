Six-bedroom townhouse in Edinburgh's New Town available for offers over £1.1 million

The property at 10 East Claremont Street is a rarely available B-listed townhouse extending to approximately 3384 sq ft, offering a superb family home with versatile accommodation.
Built in the late 1800's this handsome stone-built property retains superb original features, including intricate cornicing and dumbwaiter vertical lift system, and boasts a beautiful fully enclosed walled garden to the rear.
While, the basement level offers the opportunity for a new owner to create a space that suits their requirements.
For viewings, call Lindsays on 0131 253 2327 or book an appointment online.
