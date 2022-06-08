Spacious and cleverly designed 5-bedroom bungalow with modern upgrades and beautiful gardens

This generously proportioned home offers comfortable, versatile and well-planned accommodation over two levels in excellent order throughout.
The open plan, high spec kitchen/dining room enjoys direct access to a beautifully maintained, sunny rear garden with summer house on a raised deck, putting green and Astroturf area.
All bedrooms are generously proportioned with the principal benefiting from a modern en-suite shower room. In addition, there is a modern bathroom on both the ground and first floor, a utility room with side door access, spacious sitting room, and a family room with glazed doors to the rear garden, as well as a mature garden to the front and a side driveway suitable for three cars.
On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £790,000, more details can be found HERE.