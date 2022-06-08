Front of property.

Spacious and cleverly designed 5-bedroom bungalow with modern upgrades and beautiful gardens

Beautifully presented detached bungalow with five bedrooms, private gardens and off-road parking, superbly situated with an excellent open outlook in the sought-after Blackhall area.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 3:45 pm

This generously proportioned home offers comfortable, versatile and well-planned accommodation over two levels in excellent order throughout.

The open plan, high spec kitchen/dining room enjoys direct access to a beautifully maintained, sunny rear garden with summer house on a raised deck, putting green and Astroturf area.

All bedrooms are generously proportioned with the principal benefiting from a modern en-suite shower room. In addition, there is a modern bathroom on both the ground and first floor, a utility room with side door access, spacious sitting room, and a family room with glazed doors to the rear garden, as well as a mature garden to the front and a side driveway suitable for three cars.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £790,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. March Road, Blackhall

Entrance hall.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Photo Sales

2. March Road, Blackhall

Sitting room.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Photo Sales

3. March Road, Blackhall

Sitting room.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Photo Sales

4. March Road, Blackhall

Kitchen and dining area.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Photo Sales
