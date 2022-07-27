Front of building.

Spacious and well-maintained one-bedroom flat with box room and far reaching views

A well-presented second floor flat with exceptional views towards Arthur's Seat and Edinburgh Castle, situated within the popular Bonnington area, neighbouring Newhaven and Trinity.

Wednesday, 27th July 2022
The accommodation comprises entrance hall, bright sitting room with bay window outlook to the front, feature gas fireplace and box room off, spacious fitted dining kitchen with wall and base units and integrated appliances, good-sized double bedroom, and a shower room.

Additional benefits include gas central heating, original sash and case windows, well-maintained communal garden, and unrestricted on-street parking.

On the market with Urquharts for offers over £245,000, more details can be found HERE.

