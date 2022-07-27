Spacious and well-maintained one-bedroom flat with box room and far reaching views

The accommodation comprises entrance hall, bright sitting room with bay window outlook to the front, feature gas fireplace and box room off, spacious fitted dining kitchen with wall and base units and integrated appliances, good-sized double bedroom, and a shower room.
Additional benefits include gas central heating, original sash and case windows, well-maintained communal garden, and unrestricted on-street parking.
On the market with Urquharts for offers over £245,000, more details can be found HERE.
