Front of property.

Spacious, unique and beautifully designed 5-bedroom detached house, ideally situated in a modern family-friendly development

Perfect for modern living, this property is located in a lovely residential area of Gilmerton and offers a range of quality features including integrated kitchen appliances, contemporary décor and lighting, and a fitted security system.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 29th July 2022, 3:30 pm

Set on two levels, the ground floor comprises tiled entrance hall, beautifully finished living room, large open-plan kitchen and family room with patio doors to the rear garden, laundry room, and WC.

The upper level features a generously sized master bedroom with Juliet balcony, large dressing room and modern en-suite shower room, second double bedroom with stylish en-suite shower room, further three double bedrooms, and a fully tiled and spacious bathroom with separate shower enclosure.

Externally, a monoblock driveway to the front provides off-street parking and leads to a double garage, while the landscaped rear garden includes an outside tap.

On the market with Mov8 Real Estate from £629,995, more details can be found HERE.

1. Bullfinch Way, Gilmerton

Hall.

Photo: Mov8

Photo Sales

2. Bullfinch Way, Gilmerton

Living room.

Photo: Mov8

Photo Sales

3. Bullfinch Way, Gilmerton

Kitchen through to laundry room.

Photo: Mov8

Photo Sales

4. Bullfinch Way, Gilmerton

Kitchen through to dining area and family room.

Photo: Mov8

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3