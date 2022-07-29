Spacious, unique and beautifully designed 5-bedroom detached house, ideally situated in a modern family-friendly development

Set on two levels, the ground floor comprises tiled entrance hall, beautifully finished living room, large open-plan kitchen and family room with patio doors to the rear garden, laundry room, and WC.

The upper level features a generously sized master bedroom with Juliet balcony, large dressing room and modern en-suite shower room, second double bedroom with stylish en-suite shower room, further three double bedrooms, and a fully tiled and spacious bathroom with separate shower enclosure.

Externally, a monoblock driveway to the front provides off-street parking and leads to a double garage, while the landscaped rear garden includes an outside tap.

On the market with Mov8 Real Estate from £629,995, more details can be found HERE.

