Incredibly elegant and beautifully finished, this five-bedroom double upper in Newington is a spectacular family home, and is currently available for offers over £795,000.

This outstanding double upper villa at 10 Kilmaurs Road sits within easy reach of a variety of excellent local amenities, highly regarded schools and all the attractions of the city centre.

Working with an award-winning interior designer, the current owners have carried out a full renovation of the property which has been completed to the highest specifications, leaving no stone unturned and with exceptional attention to detail.

Benefiting from its own private entrance, this wonderful family home offers substantial accommodation in immaculate condition throughout, and a west-facing private walled garden to the rear with mature trees, lawn, paved seating area and garden shed.

1 . Living room On the first floor, there is an impressive east facing living room with the bay window offering direct views to Arthur's Seat. This elegant room has grand high ceilings, intricate cornicing, open fire with surround, hardwood herringbone flooring, which also runs throughout much of this level with the luxury of no thresholds between rooms. Photo: Coulters Photo Sales

2 . 10 Kilmaurs Road This outstanding fully renovated double upper villa is located on a peaceful street in the prime residential area of Newington on Edinburgh's south side which sits within easy reach of a variety of excellent local amenities, highly regarded schools and all the attractions of the city centre. Photo: Coulters Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen There is a bespoke, made to measure kitchen by Ashley Ann that features high end Siemens Appliances, Quooker boiling tap and stone worktops. A built-in window seat offers space for casual dining and there is a walk-in pantry and separate utility cupboard. Photo: Coulters Photo Sales

4 . Garden Outside, there is a west-facing private walled garden to the rear with mature trees, lawn, paved seating area and garden shed. Ample on-street parking is available. Photo: Coulters Photo Sales