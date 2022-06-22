Stunning and stylish 2-bedroom flat in lovely location would make the perfect home for a couple or young family

This beautiful flat has the benefit of period features and heritage paintwork but has been upgraded to a very high standard and now provides excellent contemporary open plan entertaining space, together with private front and rear gardens.

Entered by a private main door with vestibule leading to a long hallway, the stylish accommodation comprises large bay windowed sitting room with ornate wooden fire surround and cornicing, very spacious open plan kitchen/dining room with contemporary units, mosaic tiling and integrated appliances, handy utility room, master bedroom, second bedroom/study with bespoke fitted wardrobes, and a modern bathroom.

Externally, there are French doors from the dining area to the private rear garden with lawn area and shed, while the front garden is laid to shingle and has an area to sit.

On the market with Jardine Phillips for offers over £440,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Falcon Road, Morningside Front of building. Photo: Jardine Phillips Photo Sales

2. Falcon Road, Morningside Front garden. Photo: Jardine Phillips Photo Sales

3. Falcon Road, Morningside Hall. Photo: Jardine Phillips Photo Sales

4. Falcon Road, Morningside Hall. Photo: Jardine Phillips Photo Sales