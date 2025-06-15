Stunning detached five-bedroom East Lothian home with double-height conservatory in Inveresk for sale

The current owners of this stunning East Lothian property have not rested on their ‘Laurels’, offering this well presented family home to the market.

Currently available for offers over £665,000, The Laurels, at 20 Carberry Road is an individually designed detached home built approximately 25 years ago and located in the small village of Inveresk.

Benefiting from double glazing, gas central heating, CCTV and lovely views across open farmland, this property offers beautifully appointed, generous family sized (245m sq) accommodation.

Highlights include a magnificent double height conservatory, a spacious open plan living/dining area, incredible bedroom suites, fully enclosed gardens and a double garage.

Situated half a mile away from Musselburgh, early viewing is highly recommended. Call Drummond Miller on 0131 253 2239 or book an appointment online.

The magnificent, double height Mozolowski and Murray conservatory which gives access to the rear garden.

1. Conservatory

The stunning open plan living/dining room, with wooden flooring, French doors to the conservatory and open plan into the kitchen.

2. Living room/ dining room

The gardens are fully enclosed and landscaped to both front and rear with the rear garden providing access to the double length garage with up and over front door, power and light with a long monoblock driveway providing off street parking for a number of cars and giving access onto Carberry Grove.

3. Garden

This is a stunning individually designed detached property built approximately 25 years ago and located in the small village of Inveresk.

4. The Laurels, 20 Carberry Road, Inveresk

