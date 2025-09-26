Stunning Edinburgh five-bedroom home with two summer houses in Colinton has to be seen to be believed

This stunning Edinburgh five-bedroom home with two summer houses in Colinton has to be seen to be believed.

Currently available for offers over £725,000, 398 Lanark Road is a stunning, detached family home with off-street parking, fabulous gardens with wi-fi mesh loop and backing onto the practice ground at Kingsknowe golf course.

The property is beautifully presented with generously proportioned rooms and versatile accommodation with elevated views towards Corstorphine Hill and the Queensferry Crossing.

The lovely rear garden includes two fully powered summer houses which could each be used as a relaxing home office, great for working from home in peace.

Open viewings take place on Sundays, 2-3pm. Alternatively you can book an appointment with Murray Beith Murray on 0131 376 3124 or online here.

The front garden is laid to lawn with mature borders and path leading to the front door. There is also a garage with up-and-over door, power and light, and restricted height storage, as well as a driveway providing off-street parking.

The dual aspect sitting room with bay window and door to the enclosed garden, and a real flame gas fire with timber mantelpiece.

The Colinton property's dining room with dual aspect 'Crittall' bay windows to the side and front garden.

The two summer houses both benefit from power, insulation, heating and wi-fi connections within the garden mesh loop, providing great places to work from home in relaxing surroundings.

