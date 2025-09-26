Currently available for offers over £725,000, 398 Lanark Road is a stunning, detached family home with off-street parking, fabulous gardens with wi-fi mesh loop and backing onto the practice ground at Kingsknowe golf course.

The property is beautifully presented with generously proportioned rooms and versatile accommodation with elevated views towards Corstorphine Hill and the Queensferry Crossing.

The lovely rear garden includes two fully powered summer houses which could each be used as a relaxing home office, great for working from home in peace.

Open viewings take place on Sundays, 2-3pm. Alternatively you can book an appointment with Murray Beith Murray on 0131 376 3124 or online here.

1 . 398 Lanark Road The front garden is laid to lawn with mature borders and path leading to the front door. There is also a garage with up-and-over door, power and light, and restricted height storage, as well as a driveway providing off-street parking. | Murray Beith Murray Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room The dual aspect sitting room with bay window and door to the enclosed garden, and a real flame gas fire with timber mantelpiece. | Murray Beith Murray Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Dining room The Colinton property's dining room with dual aspect 'Crittall' bay windows to the side and front garden. | Murray Beith Murray Photo: ESPC Photo Sales