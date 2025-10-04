This eye-catching home at 22 Tantallon Place forms part of a Victorian building, and is situated in the prestigious Grange area of the city.

Within walking distance of an excellent range of local amenities and a short journey to the south of Edinburgh city centre, the property is set within an excellent catchment area for schools and is brought to the marketplace in move-in condition with many original features and flexible living accommodation.

Highlights at this unique property include a fabulous open plan kitchen/family room with appliances and breakfast island, and a superb living room/dining room with bi-folding doors with access to garden.

While, a hidden door provides access to the master bedroom, with dressing area and en-suite wet room with underfloor heating.

There is a good sized enclosed child-friendly garden with storage area to rear, and a driveway to the front providing off-street parking for two cars.

For viewings, call Gillespie MacAndrew on 0131 253 2669 or book an appointment online.

1 . Garden The good sized enclosed child friendly garden with storage area to rear. | Gillespie MacAndrew Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living/ dining room The superb living room/dining room, and bi-folding doors with access to garden. | GIllespie MacAndrew Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The fabulous open plan kitchen/family room with breakfast island. | Gillespie MacAndrew Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . 2 Tantallon Place Forming part of a Victorian building, this end terraced house has a driveway for up to two cars. | Gillespie MacAndrew Photo: ESPC Photo Sales