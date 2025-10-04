Stunning Edinburgh four-bedroom converted Victorian end-terraced villa in The Grange with driveway and garden

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2025, 04:45 BST

This stunning four-bedroom converted Edinburgh Victorian end-terraced villa is currently up for sale at offers over £795,000.

This eye-catching home at 22 Tantallon Place forms part of a Victorian building, and is situated in the prestigious Grange area of the city.

Within walking distance of an excellent range of local amenities and a short journey to the south of Edinburgh city centre, the property is set within an excellent catchment area for schools and is brought to the marketplace in move-in condition with many original features and flexible living accommodation.

Highlights at this unique property include a fabulous open plan kitchen/family room with appliances and breakfast island, and a superb living room/dining room with bi-folding doors with access to garden.

While, a hidden door provides access to the master bedroom, with dressing area and en-suite wet room with underfloor heating.

There is a good sized enclosed child-friendly garden with storage area to rear, and a driveway to the front providing off-street parking for two cars.

For viewings, call Gillespie MacAndrew on 0131 253 2669 or book an appointment online.

The good sized enclosed child friendly garden with storage area to rear.

1. Garden

The good sized enclosed child friendly garden with storage area to rear. | Gillespie MacAndrew Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The superb living room/dining room, and bi-folding doors with access to garden.

2. Living/ dining room

The superb living room/dining room, and bi-folding doors with access to garden. | GIllespie MacAndrew Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The fabulous open plan kitchen/family room with breakfast island.

3. Kitchen

The fabulous open plan kitchen/family room with breakfast island. | Gillespie MacAndrew Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Forming part of a Victorian building, this end terraced house has a driveway for up to two cars.

4. 2 Tantallon Place

Forming part of a Victorian building, this end terraced house has a driveway for up to two cars. | Gillespie MacAndrew Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghVictorianProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice