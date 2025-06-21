Complete with a double garage and driveway, 27 Blackford Road is a substantial and highly distinctive main door garden flat forming the entire lower level of a handsome detached Victorian house, dating back to 1875.

Set within exquisite south-facing grounds in the heart of the Grange, this four-bedroom home offers over 3,000 sq ft of extremely versatile accommodation.

The property holds exceptional potential and offers a rare combination of scale, privacy and flexibility, all within walking distance of wonderful green spaces, well-regarded local schools and excellent transport links to the city centre and beyond.

For viewings, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.

1 . 27 Blackford Road Set within exquisite south-facing grounds in the heart of the Grange, this four-bedroom home offers over 3,000 sq ft of extremely versatile accommodation. | Coulters Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room The elegant, south-facing sitting room provides a refined space to relax and is home to some beautiful period features including a bay window with working shutters, Edinburgh press, panelled doors with intricate mouldings above, and a fireplace. | Coulters Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Garden room Connecting to the sitting room is the sun-drenched garden room, with bi-fold doors opening onto the patio and productive grapevines trailing across the ceiling— creating a unique and serene connection between indoors and out. | Coulters Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden The gardens are truly exceptional— south-facing and beautifully maintained, with an neatly manicured lawn, paved dining terrace, rose garden, rhododendrons, fruit patch and mature planting, offering a private oasis in the city. | Coulters Photo: ESPC Photo Sales