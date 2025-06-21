Complete with a double garage and driveway, 27 Blackford Road is a substantial and highly distinctive main door garden flat forming the entire lower level of a handsome detached Victorian house, dating back to 1875.
Set within exquisite south-facing grounds in the heart of the Grange, this four-bedroom home offers over 3,000 sq ft of extremely versatile accommodation.
The property holds exceptional potential and offers a rare combination of scale, privacy and flexibility, all within walking distance of wonderful green spaces, well-regarded local schools and excellent transport links to the city centre and beyond.
For viewings, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.