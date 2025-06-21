Stunning Edinburgh £1m four-bedroom garden flat at the Grange with modern studio, office and lovely garden

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 21st Jun 2025, 11:00 BST

This stunning four-bedroom garden flat at the Grange with modern studio, office and lovely garden, is currently available for offers over £995,000.

Complete with a double garage and driveway, 27 Blackford Road is a substantial and highly distinctive main door garden flat forming the entire lower level of a handsome detached Victorian house, dating back to 1875.

Set within exquisite south-facing grounds in the heart of the Grange, this four-bedroom home offers over 3,000 sq ft of extremely versatile accommodation.

The property holds exceptional potential and offers a rare combination of scale, privacy and flexibility, all within walking distance of wonderful green spaces, well-regarded local schools and excellent transport links to the city centre and beyond.

For viewings, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.

1. 27 Blackford Road

27 Blackford Road

The elegant, south-facing sitting room provides a refined space to relax and is home to some beautiful period features including a bay window with working shutters, Edinburgh press, panelled doors with intricate mouldings above, and a fireplace.

2. Sitting room

Sitting room

Connecting to the sitting room is the sun-drenched garden room, with bi-fold doors opening onto the patio and productive grapevines trailing across the ceiling— creating a unique and serene connection between indoors and out.

3. Garden room

Garden room

The gardens are truly exceptional— south-facing and beautifully maintained, with an neatly manicured lawn, paved dining terrace, rose garden, rhododendrons, fruit patch and mature planting, offering a private oasis in the city.

4. Garden

Garden

