Stunning five bed family home in Newtongrange on the market

The kitchen and dining area.

Built in 2018, this large family home at 16 Kingsfield Drive features a stunning open plan kitchen/family/dining with French doors to garden, an office/ study, a principle bedroom with en-suite shower room and dressing area, a four-piece family bathroom and a fast car charger in the garage.

Speaking about the breathtaking property, a spokesperson for selling agent McDougall McQueen said: “Perfectly positioned within the enviable Lady Victoria Grange, lies this outstanding executive detached home. Finished to a ‘show home’ standard with many extras.

"The home is perfectly designed to accommodate the needs of a modern family, combining style and comfort as well as offering dedicated study and flexible living that can comfortably accommodate home working.

Five bed detached house for sale at 16 Kingsfield Drive, Newtongrange.

“The stunning open plan kitchen/ family/ dining area features French doors to the garden. There is also an office/ study downstairs and a cloakroom/ WC utility room.

"The principle bedroom has an en-suite shower room and dressing area. There are four further double bedrooms, another of which has an en-suite.

"There is also a four-piece family bathroom. And the property benefits from ample storage, gas central heating operated via a NEST system, and double glazing.

"There are landscaped gardens to the rear – totally enclosed, ideal for children’s play! While there is also a detached double garage with electric door.”

One of the five bedrooms.

Speaking about the location of the property, the spokesperson added: "Surrounded by green space, yet with immediate access to a village full of amenities this delightfully landscaped development in Newtongrange boasts the ideal blend of peaceful surroundings with outstanding convenience.

"With excellent transport links – meaning Edinburgh City Centre is less than 25 minutes via train as well as a great range of local amenities Lady Victoria Grange will meet the demands of the whole family.”

To view this property, call 0131 253 2972.

16 Kingsfield Drive, Newtongrange

Bathroom.

16 Kingsfield Drive, Newtongrange.

Bedroom.