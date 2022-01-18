Stunning five bed family home in Newtongrange on the market
Our latest property of the week, in conjunction with the ESPC, is a stunning five bedroom detached home in Newtongrange, on the market at offers over £470,000.
Built in 2018, this large family home at 16 Kingsfield Drive features a stunning open plan kitchen/family/dining with French doors to garden, an office/ study, a principle bedroom with en-suite shower room and dressing area, a four-piece family bathroom and a fast car charger in the garage.
Speaking about the breathtaking property, a spokesperson for selling agent McDougall McQueen said: “Perfectly positioned within the enviable Lady Victoria Grange, lies this outstanding executive detached home. Finished to a ‘show home’ standard with many extras.
"The home is perfectly designed to accommodate the needs of a modern family, combining style and comfort as well as offering dedicated study and flexible living that can comfortably accommodate home working.
“The stunning open plan kitchen/ family/ dining area features French doors to the garden. There is also an office/ study downstairs and a cloakroom/ WC utility room.
"The principle bedroom has an en-suite shower room and dressing area. There are four further double bedrooms, another of which has an en-suite.
"There is also a four-piece family bathroom. And the property benefits from ample storage, gas central heating operated via a NEST system, and double glazing.
"There are landscaped gardens to the rear – totally enclosed, ideal for children’s play! While there is also a detached double garage with electric door.”
Speaking about the location of the property, the spokesperson added: "Surrounded by green space, yet with immediate access to a village full of amenities this delightfully landscaped development in Newtongrange boasts the ideal blend of peaceful surroundings with outstanding convenience.
"With excellent transport links – meaning Edinburgh City Centre is less than 25 minutes via train as well as a great range of local amenities Lady Victoria Grange will meet the demands of the whole family.”
To view this property, call 0131 253 2972.