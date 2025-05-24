Currently available at offers over £795,000, 76 Craigs Road in the popular Craigmount area of the city is a beautifully presented family home.

Boasting five double bedrooms and a variety of spacious living areas, this impressive property offers the perfect setting for modern family life. Early viewings are highly recommended to avoid disappointment.

The heart of the home is the fantastic open-plan living, kitchen, and dining area to the rear, with French doors providing direct access to the garden—ideal for both everyday living and entertaining.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of floor and wall-mounted units, gas hob, double oven, integrated appliances, and a breakfast bar for casual dining.

A large, bright living room featuring a stylish gas fireplace, provides a welcoming space to relax with family and friends. A separate TV room/playroom offers excellent additional living space, while a dedicated office is perfect for those working from home, or could serve as a sixth bedroom.

Upstairs, there are five well-proportioned double bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes, while two enjoy modern en-suites.

Externally, the beautifully landscaped gardens provide a peaceful retreat, with raised beds, patio areas, and a large garden shed. The property also benefits from an internal garage and off-street parking for up to four cars, and an EV charger.

Open viewings take place on Sunday, May 25, 2pm-4pm. To book an appointment, call Blair Cadell on 0131 253 2338 or book a viewing online.

A residents fee of £165 a year is paid for maintenance of the communal grounds.

