This exceptional five-bedroom villa, situated at 13 Windygates Road in the highly sought-after seaside town of North Berwick, occupies an elevated position offering stunning sea views.

The home blends contemporary comfort with traditional elegance, providing spacious accommodation over three levels. Upon entry, a welcoming vestibule with a tiled floor with access to the integrated double garage, offering convenient space for coat and shoe storage.

The generously sized living room offers an inviting open-plan layout with floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light. The modern dining kitchen forms the heart of the home, featuring ample storage and high-quality integrated appliances.

The property features an en-suite shower room on the first floor, with two further en-suite bathrooms and a family bathroom on the second floor, all finished to a high standard.

The home is complemented by a south-facing, low-maintenance rear garden, which includes a wraparound terrace, well-stocked borders, a summer house, and a drying green.

For viewings, call Gilson Gray on 0131 516 53 54 or 01620 893 481. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.

