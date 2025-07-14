This exceptional five-bedroom villa, situated at 13 Windygates Road in the highly sought-after seaside town of North Berwick, occupies an elevated position offering stunning sea views.
The home blends contemporary comfort with traditional elegance, providing spacious accommodation over three levels. Upon entry, a welcoming vestibule with a tiled floor with access to the integrated double garage, offering convenient space for coat and shoe storage.
The generously sized living room offers an inviting open-plan layout with floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light. The modern dining kitchen forms the heart of the home, featuring ample storage and high-quality integrated appliances.
The property features an en-suite shower room on the first floor, with two further en-suite bathrooms and a family bathroom on the second floor, all finished to a high standard.
The home is complemented by a south-facing, low-maintenance rear garden, which includes a wraparound terrace, well-stocked borders, a summer house, and a drying green.
For viewings, call Gilson Gray on 0131 516 53 54 or 01620 893 481. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.