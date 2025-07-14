Stunning five-bedroom North Berwick home with sea views and summer house is yours for offers over £1.1 million

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 14th Jul 2025, 16:19 BST

This stunning five-bedroom detached villa with sea views and a lovely summer house, is currently available for offers over £1.1 million.

This exceptional five-bedroom villa, situated at 13 Windygates Road in the highly sought-after seaside town of North Berwick, occupies an elevated position offering stunning sea views.

The home blends contemporary comfort with traditional elegance, providing spacious accommodation over three levels. Upon entry, a welcoming vestibule with a tiled floor with access to the integrated double garage, offering convenient space for coat and shoe storage.

The generously sized living room offers an inviting open-plan layout with floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light. The modern dining kitchen forms the heart of the home, featuring ample storage and high-quality integrated appliances.

The property features an en-suite shower room on the first floor, with two further en-suite bathrooms and a family bathroom on the second floor, all finished to a high standard.

The home is complemented by a south-facing, low-maintenance rear garden, which includes a wraparound terrace, well-stocked borders, a summer house, and a drying green.

For viewings, call Gilson Gray on 0131 516 53 54 or 01620 893 481. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.

13 Windygates Road, North Berwick

The dining area comfortably accommodates an eight-seat table, making it ideal for both family meals and social gatherings. Double patio doors lead directly to the sunny garden terrace, seamlessly connecting indoor and outdoor living spaces.

Dining area

The modern dining kitchen forms the heart of the home, featuring ample storage and high-quality integrated appliances. Adjacent to the kitchen is a well-appointed utility room for additional convenience.

Kitchen

The home has a south-facing, low-maintenance rear garden, which includes a wraparound terrace, well-stocked borders, a summer house, and a drying green.

Garden

