Offering breathtaking uninterrupted views of the Firth of Forth, this rarely available four-bedroom detached bungalow at 9 East Bay is set in the sought-after picturesque costal village of North Queensferry.
Enjoying an exclusive tranquil cul-de-sac waterside location, the property forms part of a small development with stunning views of the iconic UNESCO world heritage site Forth Bridge.
1. Scenic location
Offering breathtaking uninterrupted views of the Firth of Forth, this rarely available four-bedroom detached bungalow is set in the sought-after picturesque coastal village of North Queensferry. | Connell and Connell/ ESPC
2. 9 East Bay
The property has a detached double garage with electric roller doors, power and light. As well as a block paved driveway and low maintenance gardens to the front. | Connell & Connell/ ESPC
3. Living room
This Fife property features an open plan sitting, dining and kitchen with a glazed wall with patio doors leading
on to the decking. | Connell & Connell/ ESPC
4. By the sea
The rear garden with raised decking and block paved patio is on the shores of the Firth of Forth. | Connell & Connell/ ESPC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.