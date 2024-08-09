Stunning four-bedroom detached bungalow for sale in North Queensferry on the banks of the Firth of Forth

This stunning four-bedroom detached bungalow in North Queensferry on the banks of the Firth of Forth and in the shadows of the rail bridge is currently for sale at offers over £515,000.

Offering breathtaking uninterrupted views of the Firth of Forth, this rarely available four-bedroom detached bungalow at 9 East Bay is set in the sought-after picturesque costal village of North Queensferry.

Enjoying an exclusive tranquil cul-de-sac waterside location, the property forms part of a small development with stunning views of the iconic UNESCO world heritage site Forth Bridge.

Open viewings will take place on Sunday, August 11, 12-1pm. You can also book an appointment online.

1. Scenic location

The property has a detached double garage with electric roller doors, power and light. As well as a block paved driveway and low maintenance gardens to the front.

2. 9 East Bay

The property has a detached double garage with electric roller doors, power and light. As well as a block paved driveway and low maintenance gardens to the front. | Connell & Connell/ ESPC

This Fife property features an open plan sitting, dining and kitchen with a glazed wall with patio doors leading on to the decking.

3. Living room

This Fife property features an open plan sitting, dining and kitchen with a glazed wall with patio doors leading on to the decking. | Connell & Connell/ ESPC

The rear garden with raised decking and block paved patio is on the shores of the Firth of Forth.

4. By the sea

The rear garden with raised decking and block paved patio is on the shores of the Firth of Forth. | Connell & Connell/ ESPC

