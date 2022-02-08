Stunning kitchen-diner is the standout feature of three bedroom Penicuik home for sale

The incredible kitchen of 6 Knightslaw Place, Penicuik.

Our latest top property, in conjunction with The ESPC, is 6 Knightslaw Place, currently on the market at offers over £245,000. The family home’s stunning open plan kitchen features eye-catching quartz worktops throughout.

The property also benefits from floored and lined loft storage with Velux window, and a garage with light and power.

Speaking about 6 Knightslaw Place, a spokesperson for selling agent McDougall McQueen said: "Stunning, simply stunning, this property is not to missed. We are delighted to present this lovely bright and spacious, extended three-bedroom semi-detached house set in a popular and much sought-after residential area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The living room of 6 Knightslaw Place, Penicuik,

"Conveniently located and within walking distance of all local schooling and amenities, it is thought this property will make the ideal family home.

"The property is offered in beautiful walk-in condition throughout having been maintained and greatly improved by its current owner to provide a lovely family home.

"There are private garden grounds to the front and rear of the property with a detached garage which has both light and power.

"This ideal family home and its location, are sure to attract a lot of interest, and we would therefore recommend viewing at your earliest convenience to avoid disappointment.

The bathroom.

“The property features an entrance hallway with stairs to the upper level, a spacious lounge with window to the front and under stair storage.

"It also has a gorgeous open plan kitchen and dining room with a stunning range of units, breakfast bar and island with quartz worktops, Belfast sink, dual fuel range cooker, a host of integrated appliances and an American-style fridge freezer.

"There is also a stunning family bathroom with three-piece white suite, overhead raindrop shower and attachment, shower screen, sink with vanity unit, wc and large towel radiator.

"There are private garden grounds to the front and rear which are ideal for outside entertaining.”

One of the bedrooms.

To view this property, call 0131 253 2972.