Located in a tranquil enclave, 18 Liberton Brae has natural stone walls and timber cladding, contemporary fixtures and fittings.
It also features an excellent open plan entertaining space with a beautiful navy kitchen, two downstairs double bedrooms, a downstairs shower room and a breathtaking first floor principal bedroom suite with dressing room.
Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter and stay up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.
Ideally located with the benefit of easy access into the city centre but with wide open countryside on your doorstep and amazing views, this property is perfect for professionals or a young family. There are also great shopping and leisure facilities nearby together with good schools.
For viewings, call Jardine Phillips LLP on 0131 253 2205, or book an appointment online.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.