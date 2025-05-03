Stunning modern three-bedroom Edinburgh home built in 2023 up for sale at Liberton

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 3rd May 2025, 04:31 BST

This stunning modern three-bedroom Edinburgh home, built in 2023, is currently up for sale at offers over £825,000.

Located in a tranquil enclave, 18 Liberton Brae has natural stone walls and timber cladding, contemporary fixtures and fittings.

It also features an excellent open plan entertaining space with a beautiful navy kitchen, two downstairs double bedrooms, a downstairs shower room and a breathtaking first floor principal bedroom suite with dressing room.

Ideally located with the benefit of easy access into the city centre but with wide open countryside on your doorstep and amazing views, this property is perfect for professionals or a young family. There are also great shopping and leisure facilities nearby together with good schools.

For viewings, call Jardine Phillips LLP on 0131 253 2205, or book an appointment online.

This unique and charming new build house comes with off-street parking for numerous cars together, as well as a handy decked area for outside dining.

1. 18 Liberton Brae

This unique and charming new build house comes with off-street parking for numerous cars together, as well as a handy decked area for outside dining. | Jardine Philips LLP Photo: ESPC

The unusually shaped open plan kitchen/living/dining room comes with this large living space with floor to ceiling windows.

2. Living room

The unusually shaped open plan kitchen/living/dining room comes with this large living space with floor to ceiling windows. | Jardine Phillips LLP Photo: ESPC

The well equipped matt navy fitted kitchen with solid surface worktops and integrated appliances.

3. Kitchen

The well equipped matt navy fitted kitchen with solid surface worktops and integrated appliances. | Jardine Phillips LLP Photo: ESPC

The south-facing rear garden is laid with gravel and surrounded by borders.

4. Garden

The south-facing rear garden is laid with gravel and surrounded by borders. | Jardine Phillips LLP Photo: ESPC

