Tucked away on a private lane in the heart of Portobello sits the stunning 1 Regent Street Lane, a four-bedroom detached house just a very short walk from Portobello Beach, currently available for offers over £775,000.
The home is filled with stylish textures such as wooden panelling, timber beams, elegant tiling and exposed brick. This exceptional home has been lovingly finished to a superbly high standard, offering impressive and perfectly presented accommodation throughout.
The front door opens onto a welcoming entrance vestibule. Immediately visible is the magnificent centrepiece of the home, a breath-taking vaulted ceiling, sitting room/kitchen, flooded with natural light provided by the bi-folding patio doors and overhead velux windows.
Outside, is the fabulous enclosed private garden with wood panelling, a built-in BBQ and extremely engaging wall planting with over 400 plants. Power points, hot and cold water taps and outdoor lighting ensure this lovely space can be enjoyed long into the evening.
Other highlights include the six-person sauna on the ground floor, and the exquisite family bathroom on the first floor, with striking marble tiles and a free-standing, double ended bath, perfect for a relaxing soak.
For viewings, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.
