Stunning six-bedroom modern family £1.3m Edinburgh home in Newington for sale

Situated in an exclusive modern development completed in 2019 by Miller Homes, 3 Pavilion Crescent is an exceptionally well presented and beautifully proportioned semi-detached modern family home.
The property forms part of an exclusive modern development and has a wonderful south-westerly aspect over landscaped parkland and the fully restored pavilion.
The property offers spacious, flexible and extremely comfortable accommodation spread over four floors, and with aspects to the south-west and north-east, there is an abundance of natural light throughout the day.
To the rear of the property is a superb landscaped garden with an extensive tiled patio immediately to the rear of the house.
1. Garden
To the rear of the property is a superb landscaped garden with an extensive tiled patio immediately to the rear of the house. The garden is on three tiers, each getting sunlight at various times of the day. A further terrace is situated on the middle tier, and is a wonderful place to sit and enjoy the afternoon sunshine. | Watermans Photo: ESPC
2. Family room
At lower ground floor there is a fully fitted utility room with a side door leading to the rear garden and path to the side of the house. There is also this fabulous family room/garden room with bi-folding doors leading to the extensive patio. This room is perfect for garden entertaining in all weathers, and is currently used as a media and sewing room. | Watermans Photo: ESPC
3. Sitting room
To the front of this property's ground floor is the generously proportioned and wonderfully light sitting room. Proprietors of Pavilion Crescent also have exclusive shared ownership of the parkland opposite the houses. Here there is a beautiful, fully restored pavilion. | Watermans Photo: ESPC
4. 3 Pavilion Crescent
The house is approached by a driveway with parking for a few cars and leading to the integral double garage with remote controlled door. | Watermans Photo: ESPC
