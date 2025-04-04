Currently available for offers over £725,000, 2b Brae Park Road is situated within a leafy cul-de-sac close to the River Almond and the historic grounds of Dalmeny Estate.
This stunning split-level villa enjoys an idyllic location and extends to around 1730 square feet. Unique in character and style, the house offers the very best in contemporary living. While, the field opposite the property is owned by the 19 proprietors within the cul-de-sac.
1. Living area
The welcoming reception hall leads through to the hugely impressive open plan kitchen and living space, which in turn flows out to the south facing sun terrace, perfect for entertaining. Patio doors run the entire length of one wall, bringing the outdoors in and flooding the room with light. | Lindsays Photo: ESPC
2. Kitchen and dining area
The kitchen area is both stylish and practical and comes complete with integrated appliances. With plenty of space for a large dining table, perfect for family meals or entertaining. | Lindsays Photo: ESPC
3. Garden
The house sits in mature terraced garden ground with several relaxing patio areas and rooftop views. | Lindsays Photo: ESPC
4. Sitting room
Up a few steps there is an elegant sitting room with built-in storage and views to the rear garden. | Lindsays Photo: ESPC
