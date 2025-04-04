Currently available for offers over £725,000, 2b Brae Park Road is situated within a leafy cul-de-sac close to the River Almond and the historic grounds of Dalmeny Estate.

This stunning split-level villa enjoys an idyllic location and extends to around 1730 square feet. Unique in character and style, the house offers the very best in contemporary living. While, the field opposite the property is owned by the 19 proprietors within the cul-de-sac.