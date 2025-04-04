Stunning split-level Edinburgh four-bedroom villa in leafy Barnton cul-de-sac with large garden & summer house

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

This stunning Edinburgh four-bedroom villa in a leafy Barnton cul-de-sac comes with large garden grounds featuring a summer house and patio areas.

Currently available for offers over £725,000, 2b Brae Park Road is situated within a leafy cul-de-sac close to the River Almond and the historic grounds of Dalmeny Estate.

This stunning split-level villa enjoys an idyllic location and extends to around 1730 square feet. Unique in character and style, the house offers the very best in contemporary living. While, the field opposite the property is owned by the 19 proprietors within the cul-de-sac.

For viewings, call Lindsays on 0131 253 2327 or book an appointment online.

The welcoming reception hall leads through to the hugely impressive open plan kitchen and living space, which in turn flows out to the south facing sun terrace, perfect for entertaining. Patio doors run the entire length of one wall, bringing the outdoors in and flooding the room with light.

1. Living area

The welcoming reception hall leads through to the hugely impressive open plan kitchen and living space, which in turn flows out to the south facing sun terrace, perfect for entertaining. Patio doors run the entire length of one wall, bringing the outdoors in and flooding the room with light. | Lindsays Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The kitchen area is both stylish and practical and comes complete with integrated appliances. With plenty of space for a large dining table, perfect for family meals or entertaining.

2. Kitchen and dining area

The kitchen area is both stylish and practical and comes complete with integrated appliances. With plenty of space for a large dining table, perfect for family meals or entertaining. | Lindsays Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The house sits in mature terraced garden ground with several relaxing patio areas and rooftop views.

3. Garden

The house sits in mature terraced garden ground with several relaxing patio areas and rooftop views. | Lindsays Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Up a few steps there is an elegant sitting room with built-in storage and views to the rear garden.

4. Sitting room

Up a few steps there is an elegant sitting room with built-in storage and views to the rear garden. | Lindsays Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice