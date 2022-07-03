Stunning traditional 3-bedroom terraced villa with fine period features and contemporary fittings in a prime location

The ground floor comprises vestibule, hall, elegant living room with bay window, ornate cornicing and fireplace with wood burning stove, dining room with doors to the garden, contemporary kitchen, utility room, and a WC, while the mezzanine level modern family bathroom features a waterfall style shower over bath.

A spacious landing on the upper level, which is large enough to make an ideal home office, leads to three good sized bedrooms which enjoy views to The Pentlands.

Externally, there are charming landscaped private gardens to the front and rear, with the beautiful rear garden laid to lawn and featuring an intimate decking area and shed, while there is unrestricted on-street parking.

On the market with Warners for offers over £475,000, more details can be found HERE.

