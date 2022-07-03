Meadowhouse Road, Corstorphine.

Stunning traditional 3-bedroom terraced villa with fine period features and contemporary fittings in a prime location

This excellent house has been the subject of a comprehensive upgrading programme to create an elegant home of immense appeal, ideal for professional or families alike, and located in the sought-after Corstorphine area.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 3:30 pm

The ground floor comprises vestibule, hall, elegant living room with bay window, ornate cornicing and fireplace with wood burning stove, dining room with doors to the garden, contemporary kitchen, utility room, and a WC, while the mezzanine level modern family bathroom features a waterfall style shower over bath.

A spacious landing on the upper level, which is large enough to make an ideal home office, leads to three good sized bedrooms which enjoy views to The Pentlands.

Externally, there are charming landscaped private gardens to the front and rear, with the beautiful rear garden laid to lawn and featuring an intimate decking area and shed, while there is unrestricted on-street parking.

On the market with Warners for offers over £475,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Meadowhouse Road, Corstorphine

Front of property.

Photo: Warners

2. Meadowhouse Road, Corstorphine

Front garden.

Photo: Warners

3. Meadowhouse Road, Corstorphine

Hall.

Photo: Warners

4. Meadowhouse Road, Corstorphine

Living room.

Photo: Warners

Corstorphine
