Superb detached 2-bedroom home, designed to resemble a traditional country cottage but with all the benefits of a modern build

The internal accommodation is exceptionally well balanced with generous living space and comprises living room with abundant natural light and impressive floor space, dining kitchen with contemporary units and integrated appliances, small study, two generous double bedrooms overlooking the rear garden, utility room, and bathroom with underfloor heating and jacuzzi bath, as well as a huge loft which is fully floored, lit and easily accessed.
Externally, the front of the property has been extensively landscaped and includes a water feature, while the rear garden is a real sun trap and includes a large deck area.
On the market with McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £550,000, more details can be found HERE.