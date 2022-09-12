Superb three-bed family home boasts stunning views of the Forth
The flexible detached family home boasts three bedrooms and brilliant views of the Firth of Forth from its vantage point in South Queensferry.
1 Linn Mill, South Queensferry, EH30 9ST. Offers over £725,000. Marketed by Connell & Connell
The accommodation consists of a hallway, leading to a spacious living room, including a sunken garden, with windows and skylights providing excellent natural light; a dining room; a large kitchen; a lounge, with feature fireplace and patio doors to a large balcony with stunning views over the Forth; three large double bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes; plus a family bathroom and a large shower room.
Externally, there is a detached double garage and a driveway provides off-street parking.
The property is set in extensive and well-maintained garden grounds with sweeping lawns and an array of plants, shrubs and trees.