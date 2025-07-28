Survey reveals 51% in Scotland admit to asking a neighbour to keep it down as noisy neighbours named No.1 most irritating sound
The study, conducted by electronics and tech retailer Currys surveyed 2,000 people across the UK to uncover the nation’s biggest noise-related grievances and right after noisy neighbours, the next most annoying sound is screaming children as 62% of Scots say this annoys them.
While noisy neighbours and their screaming children are “other people’s noise,” snoring—the third most annoying noise—isn’t as easy to deal with, as it’s probably your partner’s fault. That sound annoys more than half (56%) of Scots.
Top 10 most annoying sounds according to Scots
|Rank
|Sounds
|% of Scots that find it annoying
|1
|Noisy neighbours
|63%
|2
|Children screaming
|61%
|3
|Snoring
|56%
|4
|Car alarms/House alarms
|53%
|5
|Construction sounds (e.g., jackhammers, drills)
|49%
|6
|Loud chewing
|47%
|7
|Cutlery squeaking/scraping on a plate
|47%
|8
|Other people’s music (e.g., from phones or headphones in public)
|45%
|9
|Dog barking
|42%
|10
|Slurping
|41%
Car and home alarms landed just after snoring on the annoying top list, with more than half (53%) of Scots agreeing it annoys them, followed by construction sounds—a noise nuisance for nearly half of Scots (49%).
Other top offenders include loads of eating-related sounds like loud chewing and slurping, along with an old-time classic—cutlery squeaking on a plate. Dogs barking and people playing their music too loud also made the top 10 list.
83% of people in Scotland say excessive noise negatively impacts their physical health
The findings highlight a serious issue: nearly a quarter of people in the country (24%) say they suffer from stress and anxiety due to high noise levels where they live, while a staggering 83% believe it also negatively impacts their physical health.
But Scots aren’t simply suffering in silence. More than half (51%) admit to asking a neighbour or local business to “keep it down,” while more than 1 in 10 (14%) have gone a step further by filing an official noise complaint with their local council.
The survey results align with recent official figures, as the Chartered Institute for Environmental Health (CIEH) recorded 356,367 noise complaints across 144 local authorities in England in its most recent study—an average of 149 complaints per 10,000 people.
Too loud to sleep, read, or even watch TV
According to the survey,79% of Scots believe noise has a definite negative impact on their mood.
Unsurprisingly, sleep disruption is the most frustrating consequence of noise (62%), as interrupted sleep can lead to increased heart rate, heightened stress, difficulty falling back asleep, and reduced focus the next day.
Beyond sleep, 4 in 10 (40%) of people say they hate noise interruptions when they’re trying to read, more than a third (36%) when at the cinema, and slightly less people (34%) find noise disturbing when they are watching TV.
Noise also affects productivity, with 15% of respondents in the region saying it disrupts studying and exams, while 10% report that it interferes with work.
Music to the ears: rain, fire and the sound of silence
A 2021 study with 59 participants found that working in silence resulted in the lowest cognitive load and stress, compared to working with speech or background noise.
The Currys survey is further proof that people long for silence: more than half (51%) of respondents in Scotland listed it as the most enjoyable sound. The only sound they love slightly more is rainfall, with over half (52%) saying they find it enjoyable.
Top 10 most enjoyable sounds according to Scottish residents
|Rank
|Sounds
|% of Scots that find it enjoyable
|1
|Rainfall
|52%
|2
|Silence
|51%
|3
|Crackling fire
|48%
|4
|Birdsong
|46%
|5
|Crashing waves
|39%
|6
|Green noise (a steady gentle hum or rumble, a natural sound like wind or ocean waves)
|38%
|7
|The wind
|37%
|8
|Cats purring
|36%
|9
|Leaves rustling
|32%
|10
|Water bubbling
|30%