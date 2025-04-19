Take a look inside the £1 million Edinburgh home which has five bedrooms and a huge garden

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 19th Apr 2025, 04:38 BST

Take a look inside this beautiful Edinburgh home which is on the market for more than £1 million.

The property, at 18 Lygon Road in Newington, is on sale for offers over £1,175,000, and boasts five bedrooms and a huge back garden.

The Victorian semi-detached home also has a dining room, utility room and large storage cupboards.

Take a look through our gallery to take a tour of the home and to arrange a viewing, visit the ESPC website.

The five-bedroom semi-detached home is located in Newington.

1. Exterior

The five-bedroom semi-detached home is located in Newington. | ESPC

The spacious hallway with stairs leading to the first floor.

2. Hallway

The spacious hallway with stairs leading to the first floor. | ESPC

The living room has bay windows, a fireplace and working shutters.

3. Living room

The living room has bay windows, a fireplace and working shutters. | ESPC

The spacious kitchen has space for a dining table and plenty of storage and work space.

4. Kitchen

The spacious kitchen has space for a dining table and plenty of storage and work space. | ESPC

