The property, at 18 Lygon Road in Newington, is on sale for offers over £1,175,000, and boasts five bedrooms and a huge back garden.
The Victorian semi-detached home also has a dining room, utility room and large storage cupboards.
Take a look through our gallery to take a tour of the home and to arrange a viewing, visit the ESPC website.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.