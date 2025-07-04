The West Lothian property is set in private gardens and has a large private driveway and a double garage.

The focal point of the home is a large kitchen, dining and living area which is bathed in natural light thanks to large windows and French doors which open out to the large garden.

The master bedroom has a versatile space which can be used as a gym or walk-in wardrobe as well as an ensuite shower room and a sauna. The five other bedrooms are large and two also have an ensuite.

Take a look through the stunning property below and visit the ESPC website to arrange a viewing.

1 . French doors The French doors provide access to the large, landscaped gardens. | ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living area The open plan kitchen, dining and living area is the heart of the home and is bathed in natural light. | ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Open plan A view of the main open plan area in the home. | ESPC Photo Sales