The West Lothian property is set in private gardens and has a large private driveway and a double garage.
The focal point of the home is a large kitchen, dining and living area which is bathed in natural light thanks to large windows and French doors which open out to the large garden.
The master bedroom has a versatile space which can be used as a gym or walk-in wardrobe as well as an ensuite shower room and a sauna. The five other bedrooms are large and two also have an ensuite.
Take a look through the stunning property below
