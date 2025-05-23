A look inside the stunning four-bedroom Edinburgh home with fire pit and hot tub

Kevin Quinn
Kevin Quinn

Published 23rd May 2025, 04:53 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 09:34 BST

This stunning architect-designed Edinburgh four-bedroom detached family home with fire pit and hot tub, is currently available for offers over £650,000.

Complete with generous gardens and a driveway, this immaculately presented and spacious family home is positioned in the leafy and highly sought-after residential area of Barnton, north west of Edinburgh city centre.

Comprising an entrance hall, open-plan living/dining and kitchen, utility room, four double bedrooms, two en-suites and a family bathroom, the highlight of 35 Barnton Park Crescent is the exceptional south-facing open-plan living space, with skylight windows and bi-fold doors opening to a composite patio deck.

There is also a quality kitchen with quartz worktops, luxury fitted bathrooms, and continuous engineered wood flooring on both floors. Further highlights include underfloor heating throughout, a ventilation system, and a solid wood staircase with an open mezzanine.

In addition, there are extensive bespoke storage solutions throughout, and an integrated bike store with a remote-controlled door and an adjoining storage shed.

Externally, the property boasts a multi-vehicle driveway to the front, woodland is adjacent to the rear garden, with a lawn, hot tub, and an entertaining area with a sink, fire-pit and lighting.

For viewings, call Mov8 on 0131 253 2982, or book an appointment online.

An exceptional open-plan living space offers lounge, family and dining areas, featuring an integrated fireplace with remote control, recessed lighting, bi-fold doors to the garden and a skylight window, perfect for family living and entertaining.

A stylish kitchen is open to the family space, with luxury quartz worktops and breakfast bars, and a range of integrated appliances, together with a fitted fridge/freezer. Set off the kitchen is a utility room with further fitted worktops and units, and an innovative remote controlled, adjustable ceiling drying rack.

This rarely available, architect-designed, four-bedroom, detached family home is finished to the highest of standards, with generous gardens, and a driveway.

