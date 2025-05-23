A look inside the stunning four-bedroom Edinburgh home with fire pit and hot tub

Complete with generous gardens and a driveway, this immaculately presented and spacious family home is positioned in the leafy and highly sought-after residential area of Barnton, north west of Edinburgh city centre.
Comprising an entrance hall, open-plan living/dining and kitchen, utility room, four double bedrooms, two en-suites and a family bathroom, the highlight of 35 Barnton Park Crescent is the exceptional south-facing open-plan living space, with skylight windows and bi-fold doors opening to a composite patio deck.
There is also a quality kitchen with quartz worktops, luxury fitted bathrooms, and continuous engineered wood flooring on both floors. Further highlights include underfloor heating throughout, a ventilation system, and a solid wood staircase with an open mezzanine.
In addition, there are extensive bespoke storage solutions throughout, and an integrated bike store with a remote-controlled door and an adjoining storage shed.
Externally, the property boasts a multi-vehicle driveway to the front, woodland is adjacent to the rear garden, with a lawn, hot tub, and an entertaining area with a sink, fire-pit and lighting.
For viewings, call Mov8 on 0131 253 2982, or book an appointment online.
