You don't have to overhaul an entire room; small changes can make a big difference

Otherwise known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD), it’s a common mental health condition.

According to a recent survey 78 per cent of those questioned count themselves as suffering with ‘winter blues’ and 89 per cent confirmed that the short days impact their mood.

With this in mind, paint specialist YesColours, which was behind the research, has shared its expertise on how to create an ‘anti-SAD’ home.

Changing the colours of a room can help to lift your mood

Add colour to your home

Nearly two thirds of people confirmed that the change in season inspires them to redecorate.

You needn’t overhaul your entire bed and living room, instead make small changes. Adding touches of mood-improving colour is the best place to start.

According to interiors influencer @househomo: “Pick colours that mimic the outdoors. Choose the warmer tones on the colour wheel, which will guarantee that glorious and uplifting feeling you get on a summer’s day.“The top colour in our mood-boosting list is, surprise - yellow. Yellow is the colour that represents the sun - the key thing we're all missing during autumn and winter. The solution? Paint your space yellow, of course.”

Use social media to spark inspiration

Within the survey 96 per cent of those asked said they use their social media to gather inspiration for their home improvements.

Mimic warmer weather

For minimal interior lovers there are still ways to warm up your cool neutral tones.

By mimicking the colour of the clouds, a softer warm neutral can be incredibly uplifting and peaceful.