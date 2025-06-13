An excellent opportunity has arisen to purchase this eye-catching cottage set in a semi-rural location in the desirable area of Hillend. Heather Cottage is a short drive to the City Bypass, providing quick and easy access to the north and south, with Straiton Retail Park within easy reach providing an abundance of excellent amenities.

The property, which has been fully refurbished throughout while retaining character is in move-in condition and comprises; welcoming entrance hallway, fantastic open plan sitting/dining room/kitchen with spacious feature island; Double bi-folding doors open to a south facing garden; And a separate fully equipped utility room sits adjacent to the kitchen.

The hallway with original feature restored walls provides access to five attractive double bedrooms, stylish shower room and contemporary bathroom.

Double gates provide access to a secure two car driveway with large, neatly landscaped gardens surrounding the property.

For viewings, call Deans on 0131 253 2707, or book an appointment online.

