Terraced three bedroom Bonnyrigg home on the market

Our first property of the week for 2022, in conjunction with The ESPC, is a three bedroom terraced house in Bonnyrigg.

By Kevin Quinn
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 6:00 am
Inside 1 Castell Maynes Avenue, Bonnyrigg.

On the market at offers over £215,000, 1 Castell Maynes Avenue is in “move-in” condition with gardens at the rear, front and side, as well as a downstairs WC.

A spokesperson for selling agent Blackadders, said: “A very well presented end terrace villa set within a popular modern development close to amenities and well placed for commuting. The home will appeal to a number of buyers and benefits from gas central heating and is fully double glazed.

“Externally there are well maintained private gardens to the front and rear as well as residents parking.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The kitchen.

To view this property call Blackadders on 0131 253 2925.

One of the bedrooms.
1 Castell Maynes Avenue
Bonnyrigg