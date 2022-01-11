Terraced three bedroom Bonnyrigg home on the market

Inside 1 Castell Maynes Avenue, Bonnyrigg.

On the market at offers over £215,000, 1 Castell Maynes Avenue is in “move-in” condition with gardens at the rear, front and side, as well as a downstairs WC.

A spokesperson for selling agent Blackadders, said: “A very well presented end terrace villa set within a popular modern development close to amenities and well placed for commuting. The home will appeal to a number of buyers and benefits from gas central heating and is fully double glazed.

“Externally there are well maintained private gardens to the front and rear as well as residents parking.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The kitchen.

To view this property call Blackadders on 0131 253 2925.

One of the bedrooms.