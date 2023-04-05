News you can trust since 1873
The 10 most expensive places to buy a seaside home in Scotland - including towns near Edinburgh

East Lothian is home to some of Scotland’s most expensive towns to buy in

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 12:11 BST

If you would like to live beside the seaside, it will likely cost you a significant amount. According to data from the Land Registry and Registers of Scotland, a Scottish seaside property will set buyers back an average of £182,488. The Bank of Scotland have revealed the 10 most expensive places to buy a seaside home in Scotland. Many of the most pricey places to buy are situated near Edinburgh and the Lothians. Here are the most pricey places to buy a coastal home in Scotland.

North Berwick is Scotland’s most expensive seaside location for house hunters, with properties costing over £440,000 on average, according to Bank of Scotland figures

1. North Berwick

North Berwick is Scotland's most expensive seaside location for house hunters, with properties costing over £440,000 on average, according to Bank of Scotland figures

St Andrews has the second most expensive seaside properties in Scotland, with homes in the Fife town costing an average of £421,528. The town is famous for its sandy beach, which featured in the opening scene of iconic film Chariots of Fire. It is also well known for its world-famous university and golf courses.

2. St Andrews

St Andrews has the second most expensive seaside properties in Scotland, with homes in the Fife town costing an average of £421,528. The town is famous for its sandy beach, which featured in the opening scene of iconic film Chariots of Fire. It is also well known for its world-famous university and golf courses.

This coastal town in East Lothian is the third most expensive seaside area to buy a home in Scotland, setting buyers back £284,121 on average. Dunbar, which is one of the sunniest towns in Scotland, has sandy beaches, a buzzing high street and a stunning nature reserve - John Muir Country Park.

3. Dunbar

This coastal town in East Lothian is the third most expensive seaside area to buy a home in Scotland, setting buyers back £284,121 on average. Dunbar, which is one of the sunniest towns in Scotland, has sandy beaches, a buzzing high street and a stunning nature reserve - John Muir Country Park.

This charming fishing village in Fife is a lovely, but expensive place to live. Houses in Anstruther cost an average of £276,191. The harbour is home to many shops and restaurants, including an award-winning fish and chip bar.

4. Anstruther

This charming fishing village in Fife is a lovely, but expensive place to live. Houses in Anstruther cost an average of £276,191. The harbour is home to many shops and restaurants, including an award-winning fish and chip bar.

